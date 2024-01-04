close_game
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / The best Golden Globes afterparty looks over the years

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Jan 04, 2024 01:58 PM IST

From Taylor Swift to Lindsay Lohan, here's how the celebrities aced fashion goals at the afterparty.

Golden Globes is around the corner, and we cannot keep calm already. This awards ceremony marks the start of awards for this year and honours the best film and American television of the year 2023. It will be held on January 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. This is also the time of the year when celebrities from films, television and fashion fraternities visit the awards ceremony and set some fashion goals for the new year. From bejeweled attires to stunning red carpet looks, celebrities dress up their best for this awards ceremony.

The best Golden Globes afterparty looks over the years(Getty Images)
As we gear up for this year's Golden Globes award ceremony, let's have a look at the best afterparty looks over the years:

ALSO READ: Golden Globes: When Upasana Konidela embraced Indian traditions by wearing saree

Lindsay Lohan: in 2004 Golden Globes afterparty, Lindsay Lohan walked looking gorgeous in a draped black silk mini dress with a halter neckline and cut details. In black leather shiny pumps, Lindsay set the fashion goal high and indeed proved that less is more.

Ashley Olsen: In 2010, Ashley wore a stunning midnight blue silk mini dress with floral patterns on the torso and folded details. In matching blue embellished stilettos, she stole the show and gave us fashion inspo.

Selena Gomez: In an off shoulder golden corset dress with embellished details throughout, Selena Gomez looked ravishing. In open tresses in wavy curls and nude pumps, Selena set the fashion bar high.

Taylor Swift: In 2019, Taylor Swift walked into the afterparty in a black lace long bodycon dress and diamond drop earrings. Taylor looked stunning in the floor sweeping dress with one thigh high slit.

Kerry Washington: Kerry Washington set fashion goals higher for 2020 Golden Globes afterparty in crystal body straps, black blazer, black satin long skirt and embellished stilettos. Needless to say, fashion lovers rushed and took notes.

Which look did you like the most? Tell us in the comments.

