Twinkle Khanna's silk saree look and Akshay Kumar in dapper suit prove this couple masters the opposites-attract style

Twinkle Khanna, along with her husband Akshay Kumar attended the premiere of Go Noni Go at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. Her mother Dimple Kapadia stars in the lead role. Go Noni Go is a film adaptation of Twinkle Khanna’s story, ‘Salaam Noni Aapa’. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar served true couple goals with their outfits. Twinkle Khanna’s premiere outfit channeled regal energy while Akshay Kumar sported a suave suit look. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar radiated couple goals at the premiere. (Ashutosh Rai)

More about their looks

The couple served contrasting style aesthetics, with Twinkle Khanna draped in a bright yellow saree and Akshay Kumar rocking a muted, grey suit. But despite their opposing ensembles- traditional and contemporary, both outfits complemented each other’s style well.

Twinkle Khanna embraced regal sunshine energy in a beautiful, bright yellow silk saree. She paired a muted gold-coloured blouse with the saree. The 50-year-old actor-turned-author took her traditional styling to the next level with her head-turning accessories which were certainly the main highlight of her ensemble.

Twinkle Khanna styled her hair in a bun, securing it with a silver, circular hair bun. She also wore bangles that matched the silver tone of her hair accessory. The small brown bag was colour-coordinated with her blouse. Even her accessories were cohesive- all understated silver jewellery pieces. Akshay Kumar kept up with his wife’s style game, as he too pulled off a snazzy look, wearing a tailored grey suit.

About their work front

Akshay Kumar was last seen on-screen in the comedy-drama Khel Khel Mein and the horror-comedy Stree 2. He will next appear in Rohit Shetty’s multi-starrer movie Singham Again, releasing on November 1, where he will reprise the role of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi. Additionally, several highly anticipated sequels, including Jolly LLB 3 and Housefull 5, are in the pipeline.

Twinkle Khanna is an actor-turned-author, who released her first non-fiction book Mrs Funnybones in 2015. She extensively writes opinion pieces in newspaper columns. In 2022, she finished her Masters in Fiction Writing at Goldsmith, University of London.

The couple tied the knot on January 17th, 2001, and has two kids- Aarav and Nitaara.

