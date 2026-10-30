AP Holiday Gift Guides 2026-Digest

’s Holiday Gift Guides for 2026 will move Monday, Nov. 2. The seven guides, on a range of topics, will be accompanied by photos. Slugs begin YE Holiday Gift Guide-xxx.

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MUSIC

Here’s a medley of 12 gift ideas for the music obsessive in your life — from the late Dolly Parton’s Cup of Ambition coffee and a DIY ukulele kit to A$ Rocky’s all-metal glasses line for Ray-Ban and a book about the wisdom of Stevie Nicks. It’ll be music to their ears … in some cases, literally. By Music Writer Maria Sherman. 1,030 words, photos.

COOKING GEAR

When shopping for cooking enthusiasts, one secret is choosing something that speaks to their particular culinary passion. Here are some kitchen gift ideas for the grilling maven, the pizza maker, the aspiring bake-off contender, the pasta maker and the ice cream aficionado. By Katie Workman. 980 words, photos.

KIDS BOOKS

The holiday season is a great time to escape into a bookstore and find the perfect gift for kids. Here are some standout new releases, from board books for the youngest readers to YA titles on spooky goings-on and scenarios for human extinction, put into perspective. Arranged by age group. By Donna Edwards. 835 words, photos.

CRAFTS

Let the appeal of screen-free activities serve as gift-giving inspiration for the new and veteran crafters on your shopping list. There's been a revival in old-school handicrafts and other analog entertainment. These nine arts and crafts gift ideas go from stocking stuffers to splurges. By Holly Meyer. 880 words, photos.

GARDENING

Give the gardener on your list a little green this holiday season. From clever tools to practical essentials and even an indulgence or two, these eight gardening and garden-themed gifts will inspire, entertain and help them prepare for the next growing season. By Jessica Damiano. 714 words, photos.

MOVIES

What do buy your favorite movie lovers this holiday season? Ideas range from a 30-disc Stanley Kubrick collection to a deep-dive Darth Vader book to a fun Christmas-movie card game. There's a Libby Holman-inspired perfume from “You Must Remember This”; a set of Robert Pattinson nesting dolls and more. By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. 689 words, photos.

GAMECHANGERS

These are the gifts that will make the recipient say, “Whoa! Why didn’t anybody think of this before?” — the unexpected finds meant to make life easier in new ways. They range from a plug-in scanner for car diagnostics to a pet feeder that reads microchips to ensure that pets eat only their own food, not another pet’s. By Jessica Damiano. 759 words, photos.

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