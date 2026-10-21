Bengal bids farewell to Goddess Durga with sindoor khela, immersion rituals

Women performed the traditional 'boron' (ritual farewell) of Goddess Durga and participated in 'sindoor khela' at puja pandals across West Bengal on Wednesday, marking the conclusion of the five-day festivities on Vijaya Dashami.

Dressed in white sarees with red borders, women smeared vermilion on one another at community and household pujas following the traditional 'ghot visarjan' (symbolic immersion) ritual on a sunny day.

The age-old custom, symbolising married women's prayers for the well-being of their families, added colour to the festivities ahead of the emotional farewell to the goddess.

Immersion of clay idols of Goddess Durga in the Hooghly and other rivers and waterbodies across the state began in the afternoon.

Several prominent household pujas, including those at Sovabazar Rajbari in Kolkata, Kasimbazar Rajbari in Baharampur, Dhanyokuria in North 24 Parganas district and Biswasbari in Dasghara in Hooghly district, also held immersion rituals.

At Belur Math, monks of the Ramakrishna Mission observed Vijaya Dashami with devotional songs and traditional rituals in reverence to the goddess.

Large numbers of people gathered at ghats along the Hooghly in Kolkata and Howrah to witness the immersion of idols.

Police and civic authorities said adequate security and other arrangements had been made to ensure peaceful and smooth immersion, with personnel deployed at key locations.

At Taki in North 24 Parganas district, idols were immersed in the Ichamati river, which flows along the international border between India and Bangladesh, amid tight security arrangements by the Border Security Force (BSF).

Thousands of people from the two countries gather on both banks of the river to witness the spectacle of idols being immersed from boats.

The present BJP government had organised a cultural programme at the Eden Gardens on October 10 to mark Mahalaya and kick off the state's Durga Puja celebrations, led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

The Durga Puja carnival, featuring tableaux carrying idols and cultural performances by participating puja committees, which was organised during the previous Mamata Banerjee-led government since 2017, is not being held this year.

Durga Puja, regarded as Bengal's biggest festival, celebrates the homecoming of Goddess Durga to her parental abode and culminates on Vijaya Dashami with her return to Mount Kailash.

The day is marked by a mix of joy and sorrow, as people celebrate the festivities while bidding farewell to the goddess.

Families exchange greetings, embrace one another and share sweets, wishing each other happiness and prosperity.

Governor R N Ravi, Adhikari and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee extended greetings to the people on Vijaya Dashami, wishing them happiness, peace and prosperity.