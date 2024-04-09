Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 moon sighting live: India, Pakistan, Australia Muslims to sight Shawwal crescent with Saudi Arabia, UAE

Summary

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 moon sighting live: Muslims throughout India, Pakistan, Australia, Singapore, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries are gearing up to sight the new crescent moon on the evening of Tuesday, April 09, 2024 corresponding to Ramadan 29, 1445 Hijri, that will mark the end of Ramadan and the onset of the month of Shawwal with Eid-ul-Fitr as its first day. Since the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted by Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey, Iran, USA, United Kingdom and other countries in the Middle East and West on April 8 evening, they continue to fast today and will mark chand raat on Tuesday evening while Muslims in South Asian countries including India, Pakistan, Australia, Singapore, Bangladesh etc look for the Shawwal cresent after breaking the fast this evening and maghrib prayers.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, after the sighting of the new moon or crescent moon. It is a major Islamic festival where "Eid" means "celebration" and "Fitr" means "breaking of the fast" and is celebrated by Muslims worldwide but the exact date of the festival varies each year, as Islam follows a lunar calendar that is based on the sighting of the new moon and this year, Ramadan in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Australia, Singapore etc is expected to get over on either Tuesday, April 09 or Wednesday, April 10, 2024.