Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: How to decorate your home for the festival

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: On the special day of Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is welcomed to earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother Goddess Parvati. On this day, devotees wake up early and deck up in new clothes. They also keep fast and offer their puja to the Ganesha idols. Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. People engage in music and dance and celebrate the lord. They also get busy with whipping up sweet dishes in the kitchen. Modaks are considered to be Lord Ganesha’s favourite sweet. On this auspicious day, people gift each other with modaks and pray for their happiness and prosperity.

On Ganesh Chaturthi, people also decorate their homes to welcome Lord Ganesha into their houses. We have curated a list of ways by which you can turn your home prettier and more festive:

Lights: Fairy lights and the big lights symbolise happiness and festivals. Deck up the home in shades of various lights and watch it become the talk of the neighbourhood.

Flowers: Flowers are considered auspicious before any festival. While we offer flowers to Lord Ganesha on Ganesh Chaturthi, we can also use the petals to decorate the house and give it a more festive vibe.

Diyas: Clay diyas, painted in several colours with flames burning denote that darkness can be shed with even a faint glimmer of light. Lord Ganesha is known for driving away darkness. We can use diyas to light up the house as well.

Rangoli: A pretty rangoli, in shades of various colours can make the house look prettier. There are numerous designs to refer to. It is time to try your hand at rangoli.

Paper: With various types and colours of origami papers, cut into shapes and sizes, we can decorate the puja room and make the lord Ganesha idol look more beautiful.