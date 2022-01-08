Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Wishes, messages, quotes to share with loved ones

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: The birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh is being observed this year on January 9, 2022. The tenth and last guru of Sikhs was born in Patna on December 22, 1666, Bihar in the Sodhi Khatri family. His birth anniversary, also known as Prakash Parv, is observed every year according to Nanakshahi calendar between the months of December and January.

A great warrior, poet and a writer, Guru Gobind Singh ji was also the founder of Sikh warrior community Khalsa and he is also known to introduce five Ks - the five articles of faith that Khalsa Sikhs wear. He is also credited with composing the hymns that form Dasam Granth, one of the key scriptures of Sikhs. It was Guru Gobind Singh who declared Guru Granth Sahib to be the eternal Guru for Sikhs.

The birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh is celebrated with enthusiasm by his devotees who visit gurudwaras to seek his blessings. Devotees also distribute food and clothes to needy on this day.

ALSO READ: Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Know all about the date, history, significance

On Guru Gobind Singh ji's birth anniversary, here are wishes, messages and his quotes to share with you friend, family and near ones.

May the name of Waheguru be enshrined in your heart. May Guru Ji's divine love and blessings be with you always. Happy Gurpurab 2022!

Waheguru Ji Da Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Di Fateh. A Happy Guru Gobind Singh Birthday!

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

May Wahe Guru shower his blessings on you! Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

Heartiest wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purab!

May Guru Govind Singh Ji gives you, the courage and strength to fight the evil, and stand by the side of truth. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

The birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh is celebrated with enthusiasm by his devotees

May the spiritual blessings of Guru Gobind Singh ji illuminate your way

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

“If you are strong, torture not the weak,

And thus lay not the axe to thy empire.”

― Guru Gobind Singh, Zafarnama

The birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh is being observed this year on January 9, 2022.

“Shed not recklessly the blood of another with thy sword,

Lest the Sword on High falls upon thy neck.”

― Guru Gobind Singh, Zafarnama