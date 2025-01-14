Makar Sankranti 2025: What is the importance of flying kites on this day?
Makar Sankranti 2025: Flying kites on Makar Sankranti is a tradition in many parts of India. Here are some reasons why people fly kites on Makar Sankranti.
Makar Sankranti 2025: Celebrated every year in mid-January, Makar Sankranti was observed on Tuesday, January 14, this year. Flying kites on Makar Sankranti is a traditional and iconic activity in many Indian states, especially in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh. It is a beloved tradition that combines cultural significance, social bonding, and mythological importance. Also read | Makar Sankranti 2025: 50+ wishes, images, messages, GIFs, WhatsApp and Facebook statuses to celebrate
Makar Sankranti kite-flying is often a family affair, strengthening bonds and creating lasting memories. It has been a part of Makar Sankranti celebrations for centuries, with roots in ancient Indian traditions. In some communities, kite-flying on Makar Sankranti is believed to ward off evil spirits and bring good luck.
Here are some reasons why kite-flying is an integral part of Makar Sankranti festivities:
Makar Sankranti 2025: Celebrating the harvest
Makar Sankranti marks the beginning of the sun's journey towards the northern hemisphere, signalling the start of the harvest season. Kite-flying is a way to celebrate this auspicious occasion and connect with nature, celebrating the arrival of spring and the harvest season.
Flying kites is also a social activity that brings people together. Kite-flying competitions are a major part of the Makar Sankranti festivities, fostering community bonding and friendly rivalry. Interestingly, kite-flying competitions, known as 'patangbazi', see participants compete to see whose kite can fly the highest and longest.
A symbolic celebration of the sun's journey
Flying kites also have mythological significance. In Hindu mythology, the sun is considered a symbol of divine energy. Flying kites is a way to worship the sun and acknowledge its importance in our lives. Flying kites symbolise the sun's journey towards the northern hemisphere, marking the beginning of longer days and the end of winter.
Cultural significance
Apart from these, flying kites also represents the desire for freedom and the joy of soaring high. Kites represent hope, joy, and positivity, reflecting people's aspirations for a brighter future. Kite-flying also allows them to connect with nature, appreciating the wind, sun, and sky.
