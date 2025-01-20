Menu Explore
National Hugging Day 2025: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

ByTapatrisha Das
Jan 20, 2025 06:36 PM IST

National Hugging Day 2025: From history to significance, here’s all that you need to know about the special day.

National Hugging Day 2025: A hug speaks volumes without saying anything at all. From the tightest hugs when we meet the ones we love after a long time to hugs that say that we are there for support and encouragement, each hug is an act of reassurance and love. Also read | National Hugging Day 2025: 20+ wishes, images, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook statuses to share with loved ones

Every year, National Hugging Day is observed on January 21.(Pexels)
Every year, National Hugging Day is observed on January 21.(Pexels)

It is essential to understand how positive physical touch can create happiness and hope in our loves. Hence, every year, National Hugging Day is observed to emphasise on the need to giving the tightest hugs to the ones we love and let them know how much they mean to us.

As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things to know about National Hugging Day. Also read | Hug Day 2024: 6 types of hugs and their meanings

National Hugging Day 2025: Date

Every year, National Hugging Day is observed on January 21. This year, the special day falls on a Tuesday.

Give your loved ones the tightest of hugs!(Pexels)
Give your loved ones the tightest of hugs!(Pexels)

National Hugging Day 2025: History

On March 29, 1986, in Caro, Michigan, Rev. Kevin Zaborney announced the idea of celebrating National Hugging Day every year to emphasise on the importance of expressing affection through safe and healthy physical touch. It was Rev. Kevin Zaborney’s vision to make people learn the act of physical touch, and express their emotions openly, and let others know how much they love and care for them. Also read | Hug Day 2024: Date, history and significance of sixth day of Valentine's Week

Hug it out!(Pexels)
Hug it out!(Pexels)

National Hugging Day 2025: Significance

National Hugging Day urges people to express their emotions towards their loved ones in the form of tight, warm hugs. Hugs have the power to express the emotions to our loved ones. For the lucky ones, who are physically around their loved ones, we suggest run to them and give them the tightest hugs to make them feel special. For the ones who are away from the ones they love, it is still possible to celebrate virtually. Send them virtual hugs, write them notes and let them know how much they mean to you.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
