Tripura club to make Durga Puja pandal using broken glass pieces

Agartala, A club in Tripura is making its Durga Puja pandal from broken glass pieces, while another will highlight the state's 18 iconic structures at its marquee.

The Kunjaban Sporting Union Durga puja pandal is being made using broken glass pieces, said Tapas Paul, an artist from West Bengal's Siliguri who is making the pandal.

"We are making a pandal using lakhs of pieces of unused glass in iron frames amidst glittering illumination. I hope the pandal will draw a huge crowd during the puja days," Paul said.

He claimed that apart from eye-catching decoration, the pandal will leave a significant message to the devotees.

"The pandal will be made of waste or broken glass pieces. People have a perception that life will be doomed if hope is broken. Through my work, I want to give a message that even broken hope, like broken glass, can be transformed into a promising life. The pandal hoppers will feel good watching the ambience of the puja mandap," he said.

Sukanta Bhattacharjee, the president of the puja committee, echoed the same optimism, saying the puja pandal will draw huge crowds during the festivities.

"Our budget is around ₹40 lakh," he said.

Aikatan Yuba Sangstha, another big-budget puja organiser in Agartala, will use 3D projection light to depict Goddess Durga killing demons.

"Our main attraction will be 3D projection light by which we will depict Maa Durga killing demons and Lord Shiva's cosmic dance of creation and destruction. The ten-minute show will attract the devotees," said Dip Dasgupta, the puja committee secretary.

Another puja organiser, Shivnagar Modern Club, will bring the 18 iconic structures of the state in front of goddess Durga at its pandal.

"We believe in a unique concept… The puja committee decided to highlight the state's 18 iconic structures - Ujjayanta Palace , Unakoti Archaeological site, Neer Mahal , Maa Tripura Sundari temple and MBB airport during the festival. Many people, especially children, who aren't aware of the rich culture and heritage of the state will get a glimpse of the state's important structures," club president Pradip Kumar Ghosh said.

Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Club's spokesperson Pradip Dey said the rich tradition and culture of Rajasthan will be on display at its Durga puja pandal to attract pandal hoppers.

"Besides a pandal made in the style of a royal palace in Rajasthan, a cultural team from Jaipur is set to perform in traditional dress and musical instruments in front of the puja pandal. This will be attractive for the pandal hoppers", he said.

Durga Puja is the main festival in Tripura, and it will be observed from October 17 to 21.

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