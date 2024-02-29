World Day of Prayer 2024: Date, history and significance

World Day of Prayer 2024: We all pray to the power that we believe in. It gives us peace, hope and resilience to carry on during both good and bad times. Praying to the Almighty helps us to believe in ourselves, and the strength of time to make everything alright. Women are believed to have a strong sense of identifying the needs of other women and children. World Day of Prayer is observed to urge Christian women in engage in praying, both personally, as well as in their mission auxiliaries and associations. As we gear up to observe the special day of spirituality and belief, here are a few things that we should know about the day. World Day of Prayer is observed on the first Friday of the month of March.(Unsplash)

Date:

Every year, World Day of Prayer is observed on the first Friday of the month of March. This year, the month of March starts with a Friday, and hence, World Day of Prayer will be observed on March 1.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

History:

In 1887, Mary Ellen Fairchild James, wife of the Chairman of The National Missions Department for PCUSA called for a day of prayer for home missions, thereby launching the first Women's World Day of Prayer in the United States. In 1920, the first Friday of Lent was established as the joint day of prayer for missions. In 1924, World Day of Prayer saw global acceptance and celebrations as the worship service was shared with other countries. In 1930, Helen Kim from Korea was the first non-American woman to write the order of worship for the World Day of Prayer.

Significance:

The best way to observe the special day is by join a prayer slot with the Christian women and celebrate the day together. Observing the day in the church and donating to the mission auxiliaries and organisations can make the day extra special.