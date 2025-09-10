Harvard gastroenterologist shares 3 foods to avoid that cause fatty liver: ‘Sodas and juices are liquid poison…’

Cases of fatty liver are on the rise, largely fueled by poor dietary habits and processed foods. While the condition can have serious long-term consequences, simple changes to what you eat can significantly reduce fat accumulation in the liver and lower the risk of liver disease. According to Dr. Saurabh Sethi, sugary drinks and processed foods are detrimental to liver health.(Unsplash)

Gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi, trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford universities, is breaking down the role of unhealthy nutrition choices that contribute to the accumulation of fat in the liver. In an Instagram video posted on September 9, the gut doctor revealed three common food choices that are detrimental to your liver health and should be avoided in order to protect your liver, stressing that simple dietary changes make a big difference.

Sugary drinks

According to Dr Sethi, sugary drinks like sodas and juices “are loaded with empty calories and can severely damage your liver, contributing to fatty liver disease.” Sugary drinks, especially those containing high-fructose corn syrup, contribute to insulin resistance and liver fat accumulation by overwhelming the liver's ability to process fructose, leading to fat buildup and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, according to a study published in Hepatology Communications.

The gastroenterologist dubs soft drinks as “liquid poison” and recommends sticking to water, sparkling water, tea or coffee, as they are much healthier choices.

Deep-fried foods

Second on Dr Sethi’s list are deep-fried foods. He states, “deep-fried foods, especially those cooked in unhealthy oils, should be avoided,” to reduce liver fat because they are high in unhealthy trans fats and saturated fats, which lead to fat accumulation, inflammation, obesity and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, according to Chennai Liver Foundation.

Ultra-processed foods

Lastly, Dr Sethi explains, “Items like chips, candies, sugary cereals, hot dogs, and instant noodles are highly processed and detrimental to liver health.” Ultra-processed foods are high in unhealthy fats, added sugars, and artificial additives that strain the liver, as per Hepatitis NSW, and can contribute to liver inflammation and disruption of the gut microbiome.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.