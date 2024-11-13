1 slice of cheese or 1 spoon of peanut butter, which is better? Fitness coach's answer will shock you

When we think of healthy eating or weight loss, cheese is the last thing on our minds. Instead, for many, peanut butter might seem like the better option. However, when we look at their calorie and protein content, the truth seems to be otherwise. Ralston D'Souza, a fitness coach, shared a video recently where he discussed whether 1 tablespoon of peanut butter or 1 slice of cheese is healthy. Read on to know his answer. 1 cheese slice is better than 1 tablespoon of peanut butter?

(Also Read | Dermatologist warns never pop a pimple on this area of your face… it can even cause death in rare cases)

‘Cheese offers more protein’

In the video, D'Souza asked the question, ‘1 tablespoon of peanut butter or 1 slice of cheese, which is better?’ According to the fitness coach, cheese is a better option. He shared the nutritional content of each in the clip. While 1 slice of cheese has around “62 calories, 0.8 gm of carbs, 5 gm fat, and 3.4 gm of protein”, 1 tablespoon of peanut butter has around “95 calories, 3.5 gm of carbs, 8 gm of fat, and 3.5 gm of protein”. This means that while cheese and protein have somewhat similar protein content, the calorie intake has a large margin.

D'Souza added, “Cheese offers more protein per calorie with fewer carbs and fats, and cheese is also a complete protein, unlike peanut butter.”

Additionally, while deciding what is a healthier option, portion control should also be factored in. The fitness coach explained, “It's easier to measure a slice of cheese accurately, whereas it can be tricky to measure a tablespoon of peanut butter correctly, making it easy to overconsume. Now, I am not saying that peanut butter is bad. If you prefer peanut butter, stick with it. Just remember, if you are getting bored of your peanut butter sandwich or just want a change, a slice of cheese is always a great swap. If not, even better.”

According to Vasanti Malik, research scientist in the Department of Nutrition at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, peanuts certainly are high in calories and fat, but the ‘fat is good fat’. In a Harvard paper, Malik recommended eating peanuts with the skins intact, because of their ‘anti-inflammatory polyphenols’.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.