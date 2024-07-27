Many people tend to experience joint-related issues more during monsoon season such as chronic joint pain, arthritis, muscle pain, osteoarthritis and joints becoming painful and stiff. Various factors could influence joint pain during monsoon such as humidity, moisture level and atmospheric pressure. 4 easy tips to manage joint pain during monsoon (Photo by Dr. Vaibhav Jain)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pramod Bhor, Director of Orthopedics and Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon at Fortis Hospital in Vashi, explained, “The atmospheric pressure significantly drops when there is a change in climate or heavy rainfall. When your body detects and decodes these changes it results in inflammation and swelling in your soft tissues, making the fluid in your joints expand. This expansion can take place around your joints which can easily irritate and trigger your nerves, resulting in intense pain around your joints.”

Tips to manage joint pain during monsoon