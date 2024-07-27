4 easy tips to manage joint pain during monsoon
Want to prevent joint pain this monsoon? Swear by these 4 vital strategies and take utmost care of your joints during the rainy season
Many people tend to experience joint-related issues more during monsoon season such as chronic joint pain, arthritis, muscle pain, osteoarthritis and joints becoming painful and stiff. Various factors could influence joint pain during monsoon such as humidity, moisture level and atmospheric pressure.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pramod Bhor, Director of Orthopedics and Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon at Fortis Hospital in Vashi, explained, “The atmospheric pressure significantly drops when there is a change in climate or heavy rainfall. When your body detects and decodes these changes it results in inflammation and swelling in your soft tissues, making the fluid in your joints expand. This expansion can take place around your joints which can easily irritate and trigger your nerves, resulting in intense pain around your joints.”
Tips to manage joint pain during monsoon
- Stay warm: Temperature suddenly fluctuates during the monsoon season, which can impact one’s joint health. Atmospheric pressure is directly said to trigger intense joint and muscle pain during the rainy season. It becomes essential to stay warm and cozy when there's uncertainty in the weather, cover yourself with full-sleeved t-shirts and long pants along with warm socks and gloves. Taking a hot water bath regularly can help relieve joint pain during the rainy season.
- Keep your body mobile: Not getting engaged in exercises or physical activities throughout the day can encourage joint pain, making them stiff and painful during monsoon. Hence, it becomes crucial to maintain your mobility by indulging in physical activities or exercises like yoga, meditation, running, long walks, workouts, swimming and cycling.
- Eating healthy food: Eating healthy food can be rewarding in resolving joint-related issues during the monsoon season. Try to eat fruits and vegetables that are rich in antioxidants, Vitamin E and nutrients as these properties help in reducing inflammation and gradually reduce pain. Having hot vegetable soups can not only be beneficial for your overall health but also for your joints.
- Do not neglect the pain: People often tend to neglect their pain by considering it as a casual pain that will go away on its own after some time. This can make your symptoms worse and increase pain. Therefore, it becomes essential to immediately consult your doctor when the pain becomes unbearable and sustains for more than a week to avoid any further complications.