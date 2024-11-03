5 indoor workouts to try instead of going outdoors in the post-Diwali pollution

For avid cyclists and joggers, the outdoors inevitably calls to you at some point in the day. There’s something liberating about the adrenaline rush coursing through your veins, the heart pumping and inhaling the fresh air as the cityscape rushes by. Pull out your mat and do indoor exercises instead of going outside in the smog.(Pexels)

However, post-Diwali, outdoor exercise may not be ideal. High AQI levels in several cities across India indicate significant air pollution, making outdoor activities tremendously harmful to your lungs. Instead, try these indoor workouts.

1. Squats

Squat not only improves flexibility but also effectively targets the lower body areas like the quads, hamstrings, and glutes. Squat is also a vigorous, high-intensity exercise that effortlessly burns out calories It also fixes the posture. Try jumping squats to amp up your squat workout game.

2. Jumping jacks

Jumping jacks can be done as simple warm-up exercises or take breaks between high-intensity exercises. It’s about jumping and touching the hands. This is an ideal exercise for beginners for a good boost of energy.

3. Planks

Planks require a lot of core strength.(Pexels)

Planks entail a total body engagement, involving the legs, core, back, arms, and shoulders. It effectively builds muscle strength and endurance. This exercise activates the muscle groups by taking up immense energy to keep up the balance. Plank is all about balancing on toes and forearms and ensuring the body up raised from the ground, while also holding a straight posture. It also strengthens the core. Try the different variations of planks like side planks and planks with leg lifts for optimal and well-rounded exercise.

4. Yoga

Yoga tests your flexibility. (Pexels)

Try yoga poses like Surya Namaskar and Virabhadrasana to improve your flexibility. If you're looking for a relaxed yet rigorous form of exercise, yoga can help you feel calm, peaceful, and centered while also enhancing flexibility and posture with flexible poses.

5. Zumba

If you like to shake your joints and groove, let it be your workout then. Try Zumba which involves high-energy, aerobic dance movements. It’s a full-body workout that targets your arms, core, legs, and glutes while improving cardiovascular fitness. Zumba makes exercising fun and exciting.

