63-year-old grandmother shares 1 exercise senior citizens must do to stay independent as they age: 'Knee pain is tricky'

Let’s be real: no one grows up dreaming of the day they need to rethink how they sit down on the toilet. But if you want to keep living independently as you age, mastering the fundamental ability to stand up and sit down is non-negotiable. Also read | Grandmother shares her secret to staying fit: 'Exercise won’t make you look younger than you are but...'

For many older adults, joint pain — particularly osteoarthritis — creates a daunting barrier to functional movement. The immediate instinct when knees begin to ache is often to avoid bending them altogether.

Adapt, don't abandon movement However, 63-year-old fitness coach and grandmother Jacqueline Hooton is on a mission to challenge that precise instinct, offering a pragmatic approach to maintaining lower-body strength well into retirement. Also read | Fitness coach shares 11 squat variations to burn extra fat, build strength and tone legs

"I know you think you hate squats because you have knee pain," she acknowledged candidly in a June 20 video posted to her Instagram, adding, "But you’re always going to need to be able to do this."

Jacqueline, who shared that she manages her own osteoarthritis, reframed the exercise not as a rigid gym discipline, but as an indispensable daily movement pattern. She wrote in her caption, “Knee pain is tricky. I know, because I have osteoarthritis. But don’t quit squats. Instead, find a variation that works for you, minimises discomfort, and maintains strength in your legs.”