63-year-old grandmother shares 1 exercise senior citizens must do to stay independent as they age: 'Knee pain is tricky'
Struggling with knee pain as you age? Fitness coach and grandma Jacqueline Hooton shares why modifying squats, not avoiding them, is key to staying independent.
Let’s be real: no one grows up dreaming of the day they need to rethink how they sit down on the toilet. But if you want to keep living independently as you age, mastering the fundamental ability to stand up and sit down is non-negotiable. Also read | Grandmother shares her secret to staying fit: 'Exercise won’t make you look younger than you are but...'
For many older adults, joint pain — particularly osteoarthritis — creates a daunting barrier to functional movement. The immediate instinct when knees begin to ache is often to avoid bending them altogether.
Adapt, don't abandon movement
However, 63-year-old fitness coach and grandmother Jacqueline Hooton is on a mission to challenge that precise instinct, offering a pragmatic approach to maintaining lower-body strength well into retirement. Also read | Fitness coach shares 11 squat variations to burn extra fat, build strength and tone legs
"I know you think you hate squats because you have knee pain," she acknowledged candidly in a June 20 video posted to her Instagram, adding, "But you’re always going to need to be able to do this."
Jacqueline, who shared that she manages her own osteoarthritis, reframed the exercise not as a rigid gym discipline, but as an indispensable daily movement pattern. She wrote in her caption, “Knee pain is tricky. I know, because I have osteoarthritis. But don’t quit squats. Instead, find a variation that works for you, minimises discomfort, and maintains strength in your legs.”
Four practical variations for every mobility level
The key to sustaining mobility without exacerbating joint pain lies in adaptability. Jacqueline demonstrated several practical modifications tailored to different physical abilities and comfort levels:
⦿ Stand-to-sit or chair squats: lowering yourself onto a chair or garden bench and standing back up mimics essential household movements while allowing you to control depth.
⦿ Box squats: squatting to a set height — such as a gym box — helps reduce joint stress while maintaining resistance.
⦿ Supported squats: holding onto a stable structure, such as a staircase bannister, provides balance and offsets body weight.
⦿ Goblet squats: holding a modest weight at chest level can help anchor posture for those who can handle resistance.
Building a sustainable strength routine
"Modify the depth of your squat," Jacqueline advised while demonstrating various forms, urging people to 'try any variation that works for you so you can continue to do this as you get older and remain independent'. Also read | Veteran actor Ranjeet shows how he stays fit in his 80s in new workout video, credits daughter for being his gym trainer
To gain benefits without overtaxing joints, Jacqueline recommended performing two sets of any chosen variation at least twice a week. The focus is not on heavy loads, but on consistent effort. By adapting movement to respect physical limits rather than abandoning it entirely, ageing adults can preserve vital autonomy, ensuring that everyday life remains within comfortable reach.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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