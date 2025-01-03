A child’s heart health declines at the age of 10: Study reveals why it happens

It is essential to start taking care of heart health at an early age. A recent study led by Izzuddin Aris, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute states that for children’s cardiovascular health, the crucial turning point happens at the age of ten when their healthy habits start to decline. This sets the stage for future heart problems. Also read | Obese kids could be prone to heart attacks: Warning signs every parent must know, simple steps to prevent it For children’s cardiovascular health, the crucial turning point happens at the age of ten when their healthy habits start to decline.(Pexels)

Lead author Izzuddin Aris, a Harvard Medical School assistant professor of population medicine at the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute, in a statement, said, “Though we know that better heart health in childhood is linked to lower risks of coronary issues later in life, the current state of cardiovascular health in US children is less than ideal.”

Findings of the study:

The study analysed over 1,500 children from early childhood through late adolescence to understand how cardiovascular health and issues develop especially during the formative years. The results demonstrated that children usually maintain good heart health in their early years, showing a significant decline at the age of ten. The study indicated that this is where parents and caregivers need to intervene. Also read | Is your child's heart at risk? Here's the lifesaving check every parent should know about

The age of ten is a pivotal point between a child’s childhood and adolescence. This is when they start making independent choices about diet, sleep patterns and physical activity. It was observed that when compared to girls, boys showed more improvement in heart health before the age of ten, and then a steep decline. Also read | 12 heart-healthy habits every parent should teach their kids

Compared to girls, boys demonstrated a steep decline in heart health after the age of 10.(Unsplash)

Factors of heart health decline in children:

The study observed than more than biological factors such as blood pressure or cholesterol levels, behavioural factors such as physical activity, sleep routine and diet triggered the decline in heart health.

Izzuddin Aris further added, “Our study provides insight into the trajectory of cardiovascular health in early life, establishing a clear window of opportunity to improve the health of the nation’s children now and into the future.” Also read | Is your child’s diet putting their heart at risk? Essential guide for parents

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.