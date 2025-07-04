AIIMS gastroenterologist explains why you must soak chia seeds before eating them: ‘People have ended up in hospitals’

From smoothies to puddings, chia seeds have become a staple in health-conscious diets. But if you're eating them dry, you could be putting your digestive health at risk. Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford universities, shared in his July 3 Instagram post that chia seeds absorb many times their weight in liquid. Chia seeds absorb 27 times their weight in water, making dry consumption risky.(Pixabay)

This means that if consumed dry, they can expand in your throat or stomach, potentially causing discomfort, bloating, or even digestive blockages. (Also read: Gastroenterologist shares how modern work culture fuels silent liver crisis: 'Even those with normal weight are at risk' )

Can eating dry chia seeds be dangerous

Dr Seth explains in the post, "People have ended up in the hospital after eating dry chia seeds and then drinking water," he warned. “The seeds expanded and got stuck in their oesophagus, and it had to be removed endoscopically. While this is rare, it has happened, especially in individuals with pre-existing swallowing difficulties or gastrointestinal conditions.”

How to safely consume chia seeds for better digestion

Dr Sethi shares that chia seeds have the remarkable ability to absorb up to 27 times their weight in water, which is why eating them dry can pose a risk. "Always soak them before consumption, ideally for at least 30 minutes, if not overnight. They'll form a gel-like texture that's not only easier to swallow but also great for digestion," he advises. He also recommends starting small: "Begin with just one teaspoon a day and gradually work your way up as your body adjusts."

By soaking chia seeds, you're not just making them safer to eat, you're also unlocking their full nutritional potential, including fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, and gut-friendly benefits.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.