Ali Fazal shares glimpses of his shadow boxing routine, writes ‘I’ll get there’

Ali Fazal loves his fitness routine. The actor keeps sharing snippets from his gym diaries on his Instagram profile for his fans to follow. Once in a while, Ali keeps serving fresh fitness inspo for his fans on Instagram with videos of his workout routine, straight from the gym. Ali swears by high intensity workouts and kickboxing and his Instagram profile is replete with snippets of the same. Ali’s workout videos always manage to serve his fans with all the motivation they need to start working on themselves and hit the gym. Be it his kickboxing routine or a boxing fight with his trainer for supervision, or snippets from his leg day at the gym, Ali constantly manages to set the fitness bar higher for us to conquer.

A day back, Ali shared a short video of himself working out on his boxing skills with a routine of shadow boxing. Shadow boxing is a warm up routine done before an intense boxing routine, in order to start prepping the body for the routine about to follow. In the video, Ali can be seen throwing punches in air repeatedly and tackling his body through shadow boxing. Dressed in a black T-shirt and a pair of blue shorts and white gym trousers, Ali can be seen focused on his shadow boxing routine. In the later part of the video, Ali can be seen sitting down and looking at the camera placed on the floor. “Fixing steps and movement.. one at a time. This is after 5 mins of aimless shadow boxing. Yes, I am tired but I remember some of it. Have to work on follow throughs.” Ali further tagged his kickboxing trainer and asked him not to judge Ali. “Heheh. I’ll get there,” Ali added. Take a look at his routine here:

Shadow boxing is a full body workout routine. It helps in working out of the chest, shoulders, arms, and leg muscles. Shadow boxing also helps in burning mega calories and building muscle mass.