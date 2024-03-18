Almonds to berry: 6 superfoods to boost your immunity all year round

Do you fall ill often but can't figure out why? Poor lifestyle habits are often the cause of low immunity and introducing even small changes in your diet or physical activity can go a long way in better health and overall well-being. As the winter bids adieu and summer approaches, the transition and temperature fluctuations may affect people who struggle with immunity issues. To ensure good health throughout the year, it's important to add certain foods to your diet that will help you prevent infections in all seasons. Be it nutrition powerhouse almonds to antioxidant rich berries, there are plenty of nutrient-filled options to choose from. (Also read: 7 morning foods to lower uric acid levels, prevent gout and kidney issues) By incorporating these five superfoods into your diet, you can give your body the support it needs to stay healthy and strong(Freepik)

Especially in the fast-paced lifestyle of today, these simple superfoods packed with all essential nutrients are found easily in your kitchen. Packed with vitamins, antioxidants, fibre and probiotics, these foods will make sure you do not catch seasonal infections easily and remain healthy all year round.

SUPERFOODS FOR IMMUNITY

Dr Rohini Patil MBBS & Nutritionist in an interview with HT Digital shares a list of immunity boosters to support your health.

1. Almonds: Not judging them by their size, these tiny nuts pack a powerful punch when it comes to supporting your immune system. Almonds are a source of iron which is a fundamental element for the normal development of the immune system. Packed with Vitamin B2, Vitamin E, magnesium, copper and phosphorus, almonds yield tons of energy and can support the body in illnesses at bay.

2. Citrus fruits: Next up, we have citrus fruits like oranges and lemons. Loaded with vitamin C, these fruits are essential for maintaining a strong immune system. Vitamin C helps your body produce white blood cells, which are vital for fighting off infections.

3. Yoghurt: Don't overlook yoghurt. Packed with probiotics, yogurt helps keep your gut healthy, which in turn strengthens your immune system. Adding yogurt to your daily routine can help keep you feeling great all year round.

4. Garlic: The spice isn't just for flavour, it's also a powerful immune booster. Rich in allicin, garlic has antibacterial and antiviral properties that can help your body ward off infections and stay healthy.

5. Berries: Berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are bursting with antioxidants, which help protect your cells from damage caused by harmful free radicals. Including berries in your diet can help reduce inflammation and support a healthy immune system.

6. Leafy greens: Lastly, don't forget to load up on leafy greens like spinach and kale. These veggies are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support overall health and immunity. Adding them to your meals is an easy way to give your immune system a boost.