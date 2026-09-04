Always tired, losing hair, or feeling foggy? You may be missing these 3 crucial nutrients

Fatigue is typically believed to originate from common lifestyle factors, such as stress, a hectic routine, inadequate sleep, and household responsibilities. Beyond these everyday issues, persistent exhaustion may be linked to underlying nutrient deficiencies. But these deficiencies are common among women; their symptoms are sadly normalised or overlooked.



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The three most common deficiencies: Lakshmi Kale, head nutritionist at Nutrition In Sync, walked us through common nutrient deficiencies and how they may affect Indian women, why their symptoms go unnoticed, and why simply taking supplements may not be enough.

She identified three common deficiencies: iron, vitamin D, and vitamin B12.

1. Iron deficiency The nutritionist expressed concern that iron deficiency remains prevalent despite several interventions. Anaemia among women of reproductive age has crossed 56 percent in recent national surveys.

She revealed how anemia is ‘worse’ for them, “Teenage girls bear the worst of it, which is particularly grim when you consider that adolescence is precisely when the body needs iron the most. Periods deplete it month after month. Growth demands it. But most girls are running on empty right through the years that determine the rest of their health.”

2. Vitamin D The next deficiency the nutritionist described as surprising was vitamin D deficiency, considering India is a tropical country that receives abundant sunlight for most of the year.

She explained that modern lifestyle may contribute to the problem: "It makes more sense when you look at how people actually live — long hours indoors under fluorescent lights, skin covered by convention or choice, diets low in the foods that contain or support vitamin D absorption. The sunniest country in the room is managing to miss the sun entirely.”

3. B12 Vitamin B12 deficiency is another widespread but frequently overlooked nutritional concern in India.

Lakshmi described, "An estimated half of Indians fall short, and the reason is largely structural: B12 is found almost entirely in animal foods, a significant portion of the population is vegetarian, and very little on a regular Indian thali is fortified to compensate.”

People following a vegetarian diet may miss out on Vitamin B12, especially when fortified foods are not part of their regular meals.

The nutritionist further noted that these deficiencies usually mimic the effects of ordinary life: "You're fatigued, so you blame your schedule. Your hair is thinning, so you blame your water or your shampoo. You feel flat and foggy, so you blame everything that's genuinely difficult in your life anyway.”

How to improve nutrient absorption Supplements may seem like the immediate answer, but the expert emphasised that they constitute only a small part of the bigger picture. Addressing a deficiency also requires consistent dietary and lifestyle changes that improve nutrient intake and support absorption.

Here are some practical ways to help the body absorb iron, vitamin D, and Vitamin B12: