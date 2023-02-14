Green mussels, also known as Perna canaliculus, are a type of shellfish that have been consumed for centuries due to their unique flavour and nutritional profile. Beyond their delicious taste, these mussels have gained attention for their potential health benefits. Green Mussels, rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, minerals and anti-inflammatory nutrients, have caught the fancy of health-conscious consumers. In addition to being rich in proteins, Green Mussels also improve brain health, enhances blood circulation, protect heart health, strengthen tissues and exhibit anti-ageing properties.

Aside from their attractive appearance, green-lipped mussels are revered for their nutrient density, as they are rich in minerals, essential amino acids, glycoproteins and also the omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA – which are known to have a wide range of proven roles in the body. (Also read: Experts share health benefits of matar: Don't consider green peas in winter as ordinary )

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Chef Aji, Culinary Development and Innovation, FreshToHome, suggested some amazing health benefits of consuming green mussels.

1. Osteoarthritis: Significant reduction in pain sensations and an improvement in joint function and mobility.

2. Gut Health: Aside from helping to improve the symptoms of osteoarthritis, there is also some evidence that the compounds within green-lipped mussels can positively impact our gut health. To ensure a healthy and diverse gut, we need to regularly consume both prebiotic and probiotic foods.

Prebiotics (fibre-rich foods such as inulin) ‘feed’ the already present bacteria in our gut, whereas probiotics (certain dairy products and pickled vegetables) introduce new strands. There are numerous research studies that have shown that green-lipped mussels can impact our gut health.

3. Asthma: Green-lipped mussels can improve symptoms in people who suffer from asthma.

4. Promotes blood circulation: Omega-3 fatty acids in green mussels also play a role in improving blood flow and arterial wall strength, allowing for healthy circulation to important organs and muscles

5. Helps prevent anaemia: Mussels are an excellent source of iron. Iron plays a significant role in the production of oxygen-carrying proteins haemoglobin and myoglobin.

6. Antiageing properties: Green mussels contain mucopolysaccharides, which tend to decline with age and are responsible for helping maintain smooth, supple skin.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter