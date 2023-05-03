There are two types of fatty liver disease – Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease where non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is further categorized into 2 types – Simple Fatty Liver and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH). In the case of NASH, the inflammation of the liver can lead to cancer or cirrhosis. Amla to apple cider vinegar, here are ingredients that can enhance the healing process of damaged liver (File Photo)

On the other hand, Alcoholic Steatohepatitis is a condition that results from excessive consumption of alcohol. The liver releases toxic substances while breaking down alcohol which damages the organ's cells and causes inflammation.

Though globally 25% of the adult population is affected by NAFLD, the prevalence rate is 9% to 32% in India, as per the reports. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shanmugam, Assistant Chief Medical Officer at Jindal Naturecure Institute, revealed, “Individuals of all age groups can be affected by non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. But, it is commonly observed in people within the age group of 40-50 who have certain pre-existing conditions like obesity, type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, PCOS, sleep apnea, and metabolic syndrome. Usually, NAFLD doesn't cause any symptoms; however, those with any of the above condition/s can experience enlarged spleen, abdominal swelling, enlarged blood vessels, yellowing of the skin and eyes, and red palms.”

Insisting that there are plenty of simple ingredients in everyday use that can bring positive outcomes and enhance the healing process of damaged liver, Dr Shanmugam highlighted:

Turmeric

Curcumin present in turmeric helps protect the liver cells from non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) when appropriately administered.

2. Cinnamon

Cinnamon has strong anti-inflammatory properties that are effective in bringing down the inflammation in the liver.

3. Indian Gooseberry

Amla or Indian Gooseberry is stuffed with antioxidants and Vitamin C that protects the liver from damage and cleans the toxins.

4. Apple Cider Vinegar

When it comes to home remedies, apple cider vinegar is a preferred choice since it has amazing detoxification properties. Apple Cider Vinegar works by helping the liver flush out the toxins that can interfere with the body's normal functioning.