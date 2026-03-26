Are women more affected by period headaches post Covid-19 and can they ever recover? Bengaluru and Delhi doctors explain

As the medical community continues to study the lingering effects of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, a clear pattern has emerged: ‘long Covid’ is not a gender-neutral experience. Among the most debilitating persistent symptoms is the post-Covid headache, a condition that experts say affects women significantly more often than men. Also read | Fatigue, headache most common lasting symptoms months after Covid-19: Study Medical experts are now shedding light on Covid-19 headaches in women, why this occurs, and what can be done to manage them. (Unsplash)

Specialists from two of India’s top healthcare institutions are now detailing why this phenomenon occurs, how to identify it, and the comprehensive strategies required for recovery.

The scale of the issue: a gender disparity According to Dr Nikhil Modi, senior consultant, respiratory and critical care at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, the prevalence of these headaches in women is backed by clear data.

"Headache is one of the most reported lingering symptoms after Covid-19 (often called 'long Covid'). Studies show women report it 1.5–2 times more often than men," Dr Modi stated. He noted that while roughly 15–30 percent of all people with long Covid experience persistent headaches, the proportion is notably higher among females.

Dr Anuradha HK, lead consultant, neurology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, confirmed that this is a frequent clinical observation: "It is quite common for women to experience headaches after having Covid-19. Many people report headaches as part of ' long COVID,' where symptoms continue even after recovery. These headaches can feel like tension headaches or migraines and may come and go or last for a long time."

Why women? Role of hormones and inflammation Per the doctors, the causes of these headaches are 'multifactorial', involving a complex interplay between the immune and endocrine systems.

1. The biological trigger

Dr Modi pointed to several internal physiological triggers caused by the virus, including 'neuro-inflammation from the virus affecting brain blood vessels' and a 'cytokine storm (immune over-reaction) causing vascular or nerve irritation'. Additionally, 'sinus congestion or vestibular issues triggered by infection' can serve as primary drivers for the pain.

2. The hormonal connection

Both experts highlighted hormones as a critical factor for women. Dr Anuradha shared: "The infection can affect the body’s balance, including hormones like estrogen, which plays a role in headache patterns. Fluctuations during the menstrual cycle, perimenopause, or menopause may make headaches more frequent or severe." She added, "Women who already have migraines linked to hormones may notice stronger or longer-lasting headaches after Covid-19."

Dr Modi elaborated on this sensitivity, stating, “Covid-19 inflammation may sensitise the trigeminal system, making hormonal dips (eg, low estrogen) amplify headache severity. Research is still emerging, but hormonal influence is plausible.”