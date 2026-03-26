Are women more affected by period headaches post Covid-19 and can they ever recover? Bengaluru and Delhi doctors explain
Years after Covid-19 pandemic, a lingering shadow remains for many women, who experience persistent headaches around their periods – everything to know.
As the medical community continues to study the lingering effects of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, a clear pattern has emerged: ‘long Covid’ is not a gender-neutral experience. Among the most debilitating persistent symptoms is the post-Covid headache, a condition that experts say affects women significantly more often than men. Also read | Fatigue, headache most common lasting symptoms months after Covid-19: Study
Specialists from two of India’s top healthcare institutions are now detailing why this phenomenon occurs, how to identify it, and the comprehensive strategies required for recovery.
The scale of the issue: a gender disparity
According to Dr Nikhil Modi, senior consultant, respiratory and critical care at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, the prevalence of these headaches in women is backed by clear data.
"Headache is one of the most reported lingering symptoms after Covid-19 (often called 'long Covid'). Studies show women report it 1.5–2 times more often than men," Dr Modi stated. He noted that while roughly 15–30 percent of all people with long Covid experience persistent headaches, the proportion is notably higher among females.
Dr Anuradha HK, lead consultant, neurology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, confirmed that this is a frequent clinical observation: "It is quite common for women to experience headaches after having Covid-19. Many people report headaches as part of ' long COVID,' where symptoms continue even after recovery. These headaches can feel like tension headaches or migraines and may come and go or last for a long time."
Why women? Role of hormones and inflammation
Per the doctors, the causes of these headaches are 'multifactorial', involving a complex interplay between the immune and endocrine systems.
1. The biological trigger
Dr Modi pointed to several internal physiological triggers caused by the virus, including 'neuro-inflammation from the virus affecting brain blood vessels' and a 'cytokine storm (immune over-reaction) causing vascular or nerve irritation'. Additionally, 'sinus congestion or vestibular issues triggered by infection' can serve as primary drivers for the pain.
2. The hormonal connection
Both experts highlighted hormones as a critical factor for women. Dr Anuradha shared: "The infection can affect the body’s balance, including hormones like estrogen, which plays a role in headache patterns. Fluctuations during the menstrual cycle, perimenopause, or menopause may make headaches more frequent or severe." She added, "Women who already have migraines linked to hormones may notice stronger or longer-lasting headaches after Covid-19."
Dr Modi elaborated on this sensitivity, stating, “Covid-19 inflammation may sensitise the trigeminal system, making hormonal dips (eg, low estrogen) amplify headache severity. Research is still emerging, but hormonal influence is plausible.”
Identifying the 'Covid headache'
Patients need to recognise if their pain is a standard headache or a specific post-viral symptom. Dr Anuradha observed that these headaches often 'start during or soon after the infection and may feel different from usual headaches. They can be constant, pressing, or affect the whole head'.
She said: "The headache may last longer than normal or not improve easily with usual medicines." And added that it is often accompanied by 'fatigue, body pain, loss of smell or taste, or brain fog'.
Dr Modi listed specific red flags that indicate a link to the virus, such as, "New-onset, moderate-to-severe, throbbing or pressure-like pain after Covid infection." He added that the pain 'worsens with exertion, bending, or coughing'. He also noted a 'sudden change in pattern' for those with a history of migraines, or a lack of prior migraine history altogether.
Recommended lifestyle changes and self-care
To manage these symptoms effectively, both doctors advocate for a disciplined routine focused on stabilisation:
⦿ To alleviate post-Covid headaches, prioritise a consistent sleep schedule of 7–9 hours with the same bedtime every night.
⦿ Ensure you are drinking 2–3 liters of water daily and eating regular, balanced meals without skipping breakfast.
⦿ Managing stress is equally vital; experts recommend deep breathing, meditation, light yoga, and taking short breaks during work to help the body and mind recover.
⦿ Once cleared by a doctor, gentle exercise, such as walking, can improve blood flow and reduce headache frequency.
⦿ Finally, be mindful of triggers — limit screen time to avoid eye strain, avoid strong smells or loud noises, and keep a track of how caffeine and posture affect your pain levels.
Treatment options and when to seek urgent care
Dr Modi categorised medical treatment based on the severity of the pain. For mild cases, 'NSAIDs (ibuprofen), acetaminophen, or triptans' may suffice. For chronic or refractory migraine-like pain, he suggested: "Preventive meds: low-dose amitriptyline, propranolol, or CGRP monoclonal antibodies." In cases where the menstrual cycle is a primary trigger, 'hormonal therapy (e.g., contraceptives)' may be considered.
Dr Anuradha advised seeking immediate care for 'very severe pain, sudden onset, blurred vision, confusion, weakness, or trouble speaking'. Dr Modi added that 'sudden onset ‘thunderclap’ pain or new neurological deficits' require an urgent medical evaluation to rule out meningitis, encephalitis, or stroke.
The timeline for recovery
How long should a patient expect to wait for relief? Dr Modi noted that while the 'acute' phase lasts about four weeks, '10–30 percent still report headache' at the 12-week mark. "Median duration is 2–6 months, with some lasting up to a year," he said.
Dr Anuradha offered a reassuring outlook: "Many women notice that the headache slowly becomes less frequent and less intense over time. Recovery is better with rest, hydration, and simple care."
Both experts agree that if a headache persists beyond three months or worsens significantly, a consultation with a neurologist or headache specialist is the necessary next step.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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