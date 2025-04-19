Arshad Warsi's diet and fitness secrets at 57 are pretty simple: 'I take minimum stress, I eat...'

Actor Arshad Warsi turned 57 on April 19. In an October 28, 2024 interview with Mashable India, Arshad was asked about his youthful appearance and the secret to his energy, when he revealed that he stays away from the strict diets and fitness routines many celebrities swear by. Instead, he likes to live his life to the fullest, while still taking care of his physical and mental health. Also read | R Madhavan's diet and fitness secrets for toned body at 54: ‘Intermittent fasting to early morning long walks’ Arshad Warsi celebrated his 57th birthday on April 19. (Instagram/ Arshad Warsi)

Arshad said, “I am not the guy who is constantly gymming and working out, and is very strict with his diet. I eat everything, and I drink everything. I have a good time in life. I feel, I might be wrong, but I take minimum stress, and I think that is very important and has worked for me. I stay away from stress and not worry about things beyond my control… ignorance is bliss.”

Back in 2020, Arshad had given a glimpse into his diet and workout in a tweet. He shared that he lost 6 kg in a month by following a strict diet and exercise routine. His diet included zero carbs, intermittent fasting, cardio, and weight training.

On May 17, 2020, Arshad had tweeted: “Was on a very strict diet for one month. Zero Carbs, Intermittent, Cardio & weight training, knock off 6 kgs in 30 days, got 4 more to go. This morning I had carbs, AND OMG IT'S THE BEST THING IN THE WORLD. Now I have to find another way to get fit.”

