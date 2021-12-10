Ayushmann Khurrana ends Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui countdown with dramatic pullups

True to his onscreen bodybuilder role in the recently released film ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, lead star Ayushmann Khurrana has been serving one fitness inspo after another as he counted down days to this Friday and the latest is a pullups video straight from the gym. As the Abhishek Kapoor-directorial hits the screens today, Ayushmann ended the ongoing countdown with a dramatic pullups session and we are motivated to add this Calisthenics exercise to our fitness routine.

Taking to his social media handle, as has been his routine these past few days, Ayushmann shared a workout video where he was seen flaunting his beefy look. The video featured the Bollywood hunk donning a cut-sleeves black hoodie, teamed with a pair of black joggers and a pair of white sneakers to complete his athleisure look.

Raising his hands, Ayushmann gripped an overhead bar and pulled up his body weight on it against gravity. Dramatically enough, Ayushmann continued the pullups session by balancing his bodyweight with merely his fingers touching the parallel bars and later held up his ten fingers for the camera, as an indication of the December 10 release of ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, before falling to the ground.

Benefits:

Exercises that don't rely on anything but a person's own body weight and are performed with differing levels of intensity and rhythm are called Calisthenics which build serious strength, improve your brain-body connection, help you lose weight and body fat, reduces injury risk, improves mobility and ease of movement and ensures better long-term health. Push-ups, pullups, squats, planks and jumping exercises are some of the best example calisthenics workouts for beginners.

Pullups exercise is a very beneficial workout to strengthen the muscles in the back, shoulder and arms while improving grip strength, overall body strength and fitness level. All the upper body muscles including the lats, traps, deltoids, pecs, biceps, forearms and triceps are brought into action when one lifts their whole body from the floor by hanging on a bar.

It is ideal for physical and mental health as it challenges your muscles. Though pullups are very efficient exercise routine, they are not recommended for beginner fitness levels. They are a great way to strengthen your biceps, triceps, forearms, wrists, grip strength, lats, shoulders and your core.

