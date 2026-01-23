Bengaluru dermatologist on why women must watch out for vitamin B12 deficiency: ‘Can lead to chronic fatigue, weakness’
Low on energy, noticing hair fall, or mood swings? Dr Deepashree R explains how Vitamin B12 deficiency impacts women’s hair, skin, and overall wellness.
Feeling tired all the time, struggling with mood swings, or noticing hair and skin changes? You might be low on vitamin B12. This essential nutrient does way more than just keep your energy up, it’s key for metabolism, brain health, and overall wellness.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Deepashree R, Attending Consultant Dermatologist, KIMS Hospitals, Bengaluru, breaks down how a B12 deficiency can specifically impact women’s health and what to watch out for. (Also read: Faridabad pulmonologist warns cold waves can trigger respiratory issues even in healthy individuals; shares precautions )
What is vitamin B12 and why is it important
“Vitamin B12, also called Cobalamin, is a water-soluble vitamin that plays a key role in metabolism. It aids in red blood cell formation, nerve function, DNA synthesis, and overall energy levels,” says Dr Deepashree.
She adds, “B12 promotes healthy hair by supporting RBC formation, which delivers oxygen to hair follicles. This helps prevent hair loss and thinning, strengthens hair strands, adds shine, and may even slow down greying.”
Animal products such as eggs, meat, milk, dairy, oysters, and poultry are the main sources of B12. “A deficiency can lead to chronic fatigue and weakness because the body produces large, immature red blood cells that cannot carry oxygen efficiently. This may result in anaemia, dizziness, and heart palpitations,” Dr Deepashree explains.
How B12 deficiency affects women’s health
Vitamin B12 deficiency can also cause menstrual irregularities, brain fog, anxiety, depression, and even a burning sensation in the feet. “As these deficient RBCs deliver less oxygen to hair follicles, chronic hair fall, thinning, and early greying may occur. Skin changes, like darkening of knuckles and palmar or plantar creases, can also be a sign,” she adds.
Women are more prone to B12 deficiency due to vegetarian or vegan diets, menstrual blood loss, digestive disorders such as gastritis or PCOS-related gut issues, celiac disease, long-term antacid use, pregnancy, and breastfeeding.
“For mild deficiencies, oral supplements can help, but severe deficiencies or absorption issues may require injectable forms. Prompt identification and management of B12 deficiency is essential to avoid complications and improve quality of life,” Dr Deepashree advises.
She concludes, “Always consult a healthcare professional before starting supplements to ensure safe and effective treatment.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist at Hindustan Times. She has a passion for fashion and beauty and is an ardent enthusiast of art and culture. With a keen eye for trends and a flair for storytelling, she brings a unique perspective to her writing.Read More
