Bengaluru dermatologist on why women must watch out for vitamin B12 deficiency: ‘Can lead to chronic fatigue, weakness’

Feeling tired all the time, struggling with mood swings, or noticing hair and skin changes? You might be low on vitamin B12. This essential nutrient does way more than just keep your energy up, it’s key for metabolism, brain health, and overall wellness. Vitamin B12 is essential for metabolism and women's health. (Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Deepashree R, Attending Consultant Dermatologist, KIMS Hospitals, Bengaluru, breaks down how a B12 deficiency can specifically impact women's health and what to watch out for.

What is vitamin B12 and why is it important “Vitamin B12, also called Cobalamin, is a water-soluble vitamin that plays a key role in metabolism. It aids in red blood cell formation, nerve function, DNA synthesis, and overall energy levels,” says Dr Deepashree.

She adds, “B12 promotes healthy hair by supporting RBC formation, which delivers oxygen to hair follicles. This helps prevent hair loss and thinning, strengthens hair strands, adds shine, and may even slow down greying.”

Animal products such as eggs, meat, milk, dairy, oysters, and poultry are the main sources of B12. “A deficiency can lead to chronic fatigue and weakness because the body produces large, immature red blood cells that cannot carry oxygen efficiently. This may result in anaemia, dizziness, and heart palpitations,” Dr Deepashree explains.