Bhubaneswar endocrinologist suggests managing diabetes through ‘balanced diet’, shares 10 'smart food choices' that work

Living with diabetes can be tough, especially when it comes to food. Many people think they must stop eating their favourite meals. However, managing diabetes is not about strict rules. It’s about making smart and sustainable food choices that support your health while still letting you enjoy your meals. What food is the number one enemy of diabetes?(ADOBE STOCK)

It's tempting to think that managing diabetes means adhering to a bland “diabetes diet”, you know the one, where cookies, cake, and comfort foods are no longer on the menu. "But what if I told you that living well with diabetes could actually involve you still enjoying your favourite foods? The key lies in making informed food choices. Yes, that means embracing the delicious world of nutrition rather than shying away from it," Dr Ankita Tiwari, Consultant - Diabetes & Endocrinology, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar, tells Health Shots.

Which foods are best to reduce diabetes?

Before you choose plain meals, consider how to make better food choices. These choices can help keep your blood sugar levels steady while allowing you to enjoy a variety of tasty flavours.

1. Good carbohydrates

First, focus on good carbohydrates, especially those with a low Glycemic Index (GI). These foods release glucose slowly into the bloodstream, helping you avoid energy spikes and crashes. "Include complex carbohydrates like pulses, broken wheat (dalia), oats, pearl millet (bajra), and other millets in your diet", says the doctor. They provide your body with lasting energy and essential fibre. Plus, they taste great!

2. Non-starchy vegetables

Fill your plate with non-starchy vegetables, such as leafy greens, cauliflower, cabbage, and beans. These vegetables are low in calories but high in nutrients. They help you reach your dietary goals by adding bulk and important nutrients to your meals.

3. Limit refined carbs

Carbohydrates can be good for you, but refined carbs like white bread, pastries, and sugary drinks can cause problems with your blood sugar. "They digest quickly and can cause sudden spikes, making you feel unwell and unsatisfied", says the diabetologist. Instead of refined grains, opt for whole grains, such as whole wheat bread, instead of white.

4. Lean proteins

Lean sources of protein, such as fish, eggs, cottage cheese, lentils, and tofu, are important for maintaining steady blood sugar levels. "They help you feel full longer, which is helpful if you are trying to manage your weight as part of your diabetes care plan", says the endocrinologist. Make sure to include a protein source in every meal to control cravings throughout the day.

5. Healthy fats

Fat is not bad for you! In fact, unsaturated fats found in foods like avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil can help keep your heart healthy. "People with diabetes have a higher risk of heart disease, so adding these fats to your diet can be beneficial", says Dr Ankita. However, it's important to use them in moderation; overeating of even healthy fats can lead to weight gain.

6. Smaller, frequent meals

Eating smaller, more frequent meals is helpful. This method helps maintain steady energy levels and reduces fluctuations in blood sugar. It’s a practical way to control hunger throughout the day without overloading your system at any meal.

7. Stay hydrated

Never underestimate the power of hydration! Drinking enough water aids digestion and helps your kidneys efficiently remove excess glucose. Water, herbal teas, or even sparkling water with a slice of lemon can keep you refreshed and healthy.

8. Integrate protein and fibre

When you eat carbohydrates, adding protein or fibre can help slow down the rate at which your body absorbs glucose. "For example, you can pair brown rice with lentils or fruit with nuts", says Dr Tiwari. This approach not only helps keep your blood sugar levels stable but also makes your meals more interesting.

9. Mindful eating

Focus on enjoying a variety of foods rather than just avoiding certain ones. Embrace flexibility in your meals. You can eat all foods in moderation. Make smart choices, such as opting for whole grains over refined ones and selecting grilled foods over fried ones. Being aware and intentional about what you eat can improve your meals.

10. Enjoy your food

At the end of the day, healthy eating doesn't mean you have to give up your favourite foods. It's important to find ways to enjoy them while making better choices. Focus on balancing great flavours with being mindful of your health.

What is the best way to manage your diabetes?

As Dr Tiwari eloquently puts it, “It’s about making intelligent, sustainable long-term choices.” Managing diabetes successfully relies on understanding, being mindful, and staying consistent. It’s not just about avoiding certain foods; it’s about making smart choices that fit into your life. Focusing on moderation, controlling portion sizes, and timing your meals can help stabilise blood sugar levels and improve your overall quality of life.