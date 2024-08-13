Burnt your mouth while eating hot food? Home remedies to help you heal faster

This has happened to all of us – when we try to eat hot food in a hurry or drink hot water in a rush, we end up burning our mouth. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. P Venkata Krishnan, senior consultant, Internal Medicine, Artemis Hospitals, said, “The sensation usually results from consuming something too hot, which scalds the delicate tissues of the mouth, leading to pain, redness, and sometimes blisters. Although the pain generally subsides within a few days, there are several home remedies available that can help in alleviating the discomfort and promote faster healing.” Here are some home remedies to feel better: While a burnt mouth can be quite painful, it’s typically a minor injury that gets healed overtime on its own.(Unsplash)

Cold water or ice cubes

One of the quickest and simplest ways to soothe a burnt mouth is by rinsing it with cold water or sucking on ice cubes. Cold water can help in reducing swelling and numb the pain. Ice cubes, when sucked on gently, provide an extended cooling effect, which is quite helpful immediately after the burn occurs.

Yogurt or milk

Dairy products like yogurt or milk have a cooling effect that can soothe the burning sensation in the mouth. They also help in creating a protective layer over the affected area, thereby reducing irritation.

Honey

Honey is a natural anti-inflammatory and antibacterial agent that can help in soothing burns and prevent infection. Applying a small amount of honey directly to the burnt area can alleviate pain and help it heal.

Aloe vera gel

Aloe vera is quite known for its healing properties, especially for burns. Applying a small amount of aloe vera gel directly to the affected area can cool the burn, reduce inflammation, and promote faster healing.

Saltwater rinse

Saltwater rinse can help in cleansing the mouth and reduce the risk of infection in the burnt area. To make saltwater rinse, dissolve half a teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water and rinse your mouth gently with the solution several times a day.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.