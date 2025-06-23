Can creatine supplements make you fat? Doctor busts 4 myths, shares tips to use it effectively

Creatine is a naturally occurring compound that plays a key role in supplying energy to the muscles. It’s widely used as a supplement to boost strength, improve exercise performance, and support muscle growth. But how safe is it really? Also read | Creatine to protein powders: 10 workout supplements you need No, creatine supplements do not lead to weight gain.(Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Tushar Tayal, consultant, internal medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said, “Creatine is one of the most effective and well-studied supplements for both athletic performance and general wellness when used correctly. The benefits of creatine include improved strength and power, enhanced recovery, support for lean muscle growth, and better performance in high-intensity training.”

Dr Tushar Tayal busted several myths associated with creatine supplements:

Myth 1: Creatine leads to weight gain.

Fact: While it’s true that creatine can cause a slight increase in body weight, this is primarily due to water retention within the muscle cells rather than fat gain. When creatine is taken, it pulls water into the muscles, making them appear fuller and more hydrated. This may result in a weight increase of around 1–2 kg during the first week, which is completely normal and not indicative of fat accumulation.

Myth 2: Creatine causes bloating or damages the kidneys.

Fact: When taken in recommended doses by healthy individuals, creatine is safe for long-term use. Bloating is uncommon and usually associated with excessive intake or insufficient hydration. As for kidney health, multiple long-term studies have shown no negative impact in people with normal kidney function.

Myth 3: Creatine is a steroid or illegal performance enhancer.

Fact: Creatine is not a steroid. It is a naturally occurring compound found in small amounts in foods like red meat and fish and is also produced by the body. Creatine supplements simply help saturate the muscles with more of what the body already uses for quick energy during high-intensity activities. It is completely legal and widely studied, with consistent evidence supporting its effectiveness and safety for both athletic and general health use.

Myth 4: You have to cycle on and off creatine to avoid side effects.

Fact: There is no scientific evidence suggesting that cycling creatine (i.e., taking breaks after a period of use) is necessary for safety or effectiveness. Creatine does not suppress natural production in the way anabolic steroids do, and long-term daily use (at recommended doses) has been shown to be safe for healthy individuals. That said, some people choose to cycle for personal preference or budget reasons, but it's not a requirement.

Tips to use creatine supplement in daily routine:

Be consistent: To incorporate creatine into a daily routine, consistency is key. Many people begin with a loading phase of 20 grams per day (split into 4 doses) for about 5 to 7 days, followed by a maintenance dose of 3 to 5 grams daily. Others skip the loading phase and stick to 3 to 5 grams a day from the start, which also works well though results may appear more gradually.”

Post-workout consumption: Creatine can be taken at any time of the day but consuming it post-workout with carbohydrates and protein may improve its absorption. It's best to choose creatine monohydrate, which is the most researched and effective form available.

Stay hydrated: Staying well-hydrated is important while using creatine, as it increases water retention in the muscles.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.