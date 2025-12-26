Can yoga help ease winter depression symptoms? Dr Yogrishi Vishvketu shares 7 simple poses to support mood

As winter deepens, low mood can shift from occasional blues to Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). This phase often brings mental fog, emotional dullness, low motivation, and constant fatigue, making daily tasks feel heavier than usual. Science links this to reduced sunlight exposure, which disrupts serotonin levels responsible for mood balance, while increasing melatonin, the hormone that promotes sleepiness. The result is feeling drained, low, and mentally slow even after enough rest. Dr Yogrishi Vishvketu shares seven yoga poses for winter depression symptoms (Adobe Stock)

From a yogic perspective, this state reflects Tamas, a quality associated with inertia and heaviness. Dr Yogrishi Vishvketu, Global Yoga Educator, Author, and Founder of the Akhanda Yoga Institute, tells HealthShots that simply resting or sleeping more does not counter tamas. Gentle, mindful movement and breath-based practices are needed to activate energy, lift mood, and restore inner balance during the winter months.

How does yoga support mental balance?

Yoga works directly on the nervous system, helping lift a low mood during winter. Slow, controlled breathing and gentle movement stimulate the vagus nerve, improving vagal tone. This helps calm stress responses, regulate emotions, and support steadier mood patterns. Yoga also benefits the gut-brain axis. Better digestion and reduced gut stress influence neurotransmitters like serotonin, which plays a key role in emotional well-being.

According to Dr Yogrishi Vishvketu, conscious movement acts as a clear hormonal signal to the brain. When the body moves with awareness, it signals the brain to activate, rebalance hormones, and shift out of a state of heaviness. This mind-body communication makes yoga especially effective for easing seasonal low mood and mental fatigue.

The role of kriyas in seasonal mental health:

Dr Yogrishi, specific Kriyas are structured practices that combine dynamic Asanas with conscious breathing, which are particularly effective during seasonal transitions.

Practices such as Gayatri Kriya, Jaya Kriya, and Meru Kriya, as taught by Dr Yogrishi, work rhythmically on the spine, lungs, and nervous system. These Kriyas help shift the body out of stagnation, supporting hormonal balance, emotional clarity, and mental alertness.

He notes that the ancient Rishis developed precise Yogic methods to maintain clarity and inner discipline in extreme climates, ensuring that environmental conditions did not compromise cognitive or emotional vitality.

7 Yoga poses that support mental wellbeing in winter:

When practised with steady breathing and awareness, the following Asanas can support nervous system regulation and endocrine balance:

1. Camel pose (Ustrasana)

A heart-opening posture that stimulates the thyroid and adrenal glands, supports respiratory expansion, and counters emotional withdrawal.

2. Cobra pose (Bhujangasana)

A gentle spinal extension that improves circulation to the brain, supports alertness, and activates spinal nerves linked to vitality.

3. Vajrayoga mudrasana (child’s pose)

A grounding posture that supports parasympathetic nervous system activity, helping calm anxiety and mental overstimulation.

4. Shoulder stand (sarvangasana)

Often referred to as the “queen of Asanas,” this inversion posture supports thyroid function, which plays a crucial role in metabolism, mood regulation, and sleep patterns.

5. Fish pose (matsyasana)

Practised after Shoulder Stand, this posture opens the chest and throat, improves respiratory efficiency, and balances endocrine activity.

6. Marjari kriya (cat–cow flow)

A spinal movement synchronised with breath that supports cerebrospinal fluid circulation and nervous system adaptability.

7. Dynamic kriya-based movements with breath

Beyond individual postures, dynamic breath-led practices, such as Gayatri Kriya, Jaya Kriya, and Meru Kriya, play a crucial role in elevating low energy, enhancing oxygenation, and supporting emotional regulation during the winter.

How often should you practise Yoga for mental well-being?

A 20–40 minute daily practice, particularly in the morning, can support circadian alignment, hormonal regulation, and mental clarity. Even practising three to four times a week can produce noticeable improvements when breath and movement are integrated.

As winter encourages stillness in the external environment, Yoga offers a way to keep the internal systems active, balanced, and resilient.

FAQ’s: Yoga for winter depression

Can yoga really help with winter depression?

Yes. Yoga supports mood by improving circulation and breathing, and by balancing the nervous system.

How often should yoga be practised in winter?

Even 20–40 minutes, three to four times a week, can support mental well-being.

Are these poses beginner-friendly?

Yes. The poses shared are simple and suitable for most fitness levels.

When is the best time to practise yoga for mood?

Morning practice is most effective in resetting energy, focus, and daily rhythm.

