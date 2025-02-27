Can you swallow your SPF like a vitamin pill? The truth about oral sunscreen supplements
Sunscreen pills: Hype or game changer? Here's all you need to know about the oral sun protection trend that is taking over the skincare industry.
One of the emerging trends in photoprotection is the use of oral sunscreen supplements—an adjunct to traditional topical sunscreens. Oral sunscreen supplements contain antioxidants and botanical extracts that help neutralise free radical damage caused by UV exposure.
Sun protection just got easier
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mikki, Founder and Medial Director at Bodycraft Clinics, shared, “Common ingredients include Polypodium leucotomos extract (PLE), astaxanthin, niacinamide, vitamin C and E, and carotenoids like lutein and zeaxanthin. These compounds work by reducing oxidative stress, inflammation and DNA damage in skin cells.”
She highlighted, “While oral sunscreen pills do not replace topical sunscreens, they offer systemic protection that reaches areas where traditional sunscreen may be less effective, such as the scalp, eyes, and areas missed during application. Studies have shown that PLE can reduce UV-induced erythema (redness) and skin damage, making it a useful supplement for individuals prone to sun sensitivity, hyperpigmentation, or photoaging.”
Beyond SPF
According to Dr Mikki, it can benefit:
- Individuals with sun-sensitive skin (e.g., those with melasma, lupus, or photosensitive disorders)
- People prone to hyperpigmentation (e.g., post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation or melasma)
- Those with a high risk of skin cancer or excessive sun exposure
- Anyone looking for additional sun protection beyond topical SPF
As research evolves, oral sunscreens are expected to become a standard part of sun protection regimens. However, Dr Mikki cautioned, “They should never be used as a standalone solution—broad-spectrum SPF, protective clothing and sun-smart behaviours remain the gold standard. The future may bring even more potent formulations that enhance natural photoprotection, potentially reducing long-term skin damage and skin cancer risk.”
The expert concluded, “Remember it is not a replacement for traditional sun protection. If you spend a lot of time outdoors or struggle with persistent sun damage, incorporating an oral photoprotection strategy could be a beneficial addition to your routine.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.