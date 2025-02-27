Can you swallow your SPF like a vitamin pill? The truth about oral sunscreen supplements

One of the emerging trends in photoprotection is the use of oral sunscreen supplements—an adjunct to traditional topical sunscreens. Oral sunscreen supplements contain antioxidants and botanical extracts that help neutralise free radical damage caused by UV exposure. Sunscreen in a pill? The new trend that could revolutionise sun protection!(Image by SHEfinds)

Sun protection just got easier

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mikki, Founder and Medial Director at Bodycraft Clinics, shared, “Common ingredients include Polypodium leucotomos extract (PLE), astaxanthin, niacinamide, vitamin C and E, and carotenoids like lutein and zeaxanthin. These compounds work by reducing oxidative stress, inflammation and DNA damage in skin cells.”

She highlighted, “While oral sunscreen pills do not replace topical sunscreens, they offer systemic protection that reaches areas where traditional sunscreen may be less effective, such as the scalp, eyes, and areas missed during application. Studies have shown that PLE can reduce UV-induced erythema (redness) and skin damage, making it a useful supplement for individuals prone to sun sensitivity, hyperpigmentation, or photoaging.”

Beyond SPF

According to Dr Mikki, it can benefit:

Individuals with sun-sensitive skin (e.g., those with melasma, lupus, or photosensitive disorders)

People prone to hyperpigmentation (e.g., post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation or melasma)

Those with a high risk of skin cancer or excessive sun exposure

Anyone looking for additional sun protection beyond topical SPF

As research evolves, oral sunscreens are expected to become a standard part of sun protection regimens. However, Dr Mikki cautioned, “They should never be used as a standalone solution—broad-spectrum SPF, protective clothing and sun-smart behaviours remain the gold standard. The future may bring even more potent formulations that enhance natural photoprotection, potentially reducing long-term skin damage and skin cancer risk.”

The expert concluded, “Remember it is not a replacement for traditional sun protection. If you spend a lot of time outdoors or struggle with persistent sun damage, incorporating an oral photoprotection strategy could be a beneficial addition to your routine.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.