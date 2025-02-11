Can't sit still? Expert shares a guide to causes of restlessness and effective strategies to manage

Bouncing your foot under the table or constantly clicking the pen's back? Sitting still can feel like a challenge at times. Restlessness and fidgeting are common and often go unnoticed. You don't even know that you are fidgeting. Often at times, they are misunderstood as ADHD, but it has many underlying causes. Biting, fidgeting with nails is one of the restless activity.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT, Divya G Nallur, Clinical Director and Senior Consultant, Psychiatrist at Amaha, shared her insights on the often-overlooked phenomenon of day-to-day restlessness. All these seemingly harmless fidgeting-like shaking legs, tapping fingers, or clicking a pen, might be more than just a quirk. She also provided strategies on how to deal with and most importantly when these behaviours require a medical intervention. Consider it a detailed guide to understanding this innocuous behaviour.

Causes of restlessness

Fidgeting or the inability to sit still is typically associated with boredom and impatience. These behaviours are seen as casual and people often brush them off as harmless habits. But they may originate from many underlying conditions.

Divya G Nallur shared both physical and mental health conditions:

Physical Health Conditions

● Thyrotoxicosis: This condition, caused by an overactive thyroid, can lead to severe restlessness, an inability to sit still, difficulty sleeping, hand tremors, and hot flushes.

● Delirium: A serious condition often seen in hospitalized patients, delirium can cause agitation, confusion, and an inability to stay still.

● Neurological movement disorders: Conditions like Parkinson’s disease or restless leg syndrome can cause involuntary movements and discomfort.

● Medication Side Effects: Certain medications, including stimulants and some psychiatric drugs, can trigger restlessness and fidgeting.

Mental Health Conditions

● Anxiety disorders: Restlessness in anxiety is often linked to excessive worry and an inability to relax. It may manifest as pacing, tapping, or an overwhelming need to move.

● Agitated depression: Unlike typical depression, agitated depression involves inner turmoil, irritability, and restlessness.

● Psychotic disorders: Some psychotic conditions, including schizophrenia, may involve restlessness as part of their symptom profile.

● ADHD: While ADHD is characterised by hyperactivity, impulsivity, and inattention, restlessness is a key symptom that can persist into adulthood.

Managing restlessness

These repetitive behaviours like bouncing the legs or tapping fingers incessantly need to be eased by directing all these pent-up energies towards more productive channels. Until and unless the root cause is addressed, these behaviours trap you in a cycle of tension. This constant fidgeting can also be a distraction for you as well as others around.

Divya G Nallur suggested these strategies that help address the root cause:

1. Treat the underlying condition

● Medical management: If restlessness is due to a medical condition, treating the root cause-whether it’s thyroid dysfunction, medication side effects, or a neurological disorder is essential.

● Mental health treatment: Anxiety and depression can be managed with therapy, lifestyle changes, and, when necessary, medication prescribed by a psychiatrist.

2. Strategies for general restlessness out of boredom

Fidget tools : Small, discreet fidget tools can help channel excess energy in a controlled manner.

: Small, discreet fidget tools can help channel excess energy in a controlled manner. Movement breaks: Taking regular breaks to stretch or walk- such as a short trip to the water cooler—can help release pent-up energy.

Taking regular breaks to stretch or walk- such as a short trip to the water cooler—can help release pent-up energy. Structured physical activity: Engaging in regular physical exercise helps manage restlessness by naturally expending energy.

Engaging in regular physical exercise helps manage restlessness by naturally expending energy. School or workplace adjustments: In children with ADHD, incorporating movement into their routine—such as running errands for the teacher—can provide structured energy release.

3. Lifestyle modifications for long-term management

Sleep hygiene: Both quality and quantity of sleep play a vital role in regulating restlessness. Establishing a consistent sleep routine can be beneficial.

Both quality and quantity of sleep play a vital role in regulating restlessness. Establishing a consistent sleep routine can be beneficial. Dietary adjustments: Reducing caffeine and stimulants can help prevent unnecessary hyperactivity.

Reducing caffeine and stimulants can help prevent unnecessary hyperactivity. Relaxation techniques: Yoga, deep breathing, and meditation have been shown to help regulate mental and physical restlessness. While these practices take time to show effects, consistent engagement can lead to long-term benefits.

When to seek professional help

Divya G Nallur assured that not all restlessness is cause for concern but it's also important to know when these habits may require medical intervention. She explained that restlessness can be a response to stress, excess energy, or a need for stimulation. But if the fidgeting becomes too intense, doctor consultation may be needed to rule out any underlying causes.

The warning signs she shared are:

Sudden onset of restlessness with no clear trigger

Severe intensity interfering with daily life

Presence of additional troubling symptoms (e.g., severe anxiety, hallucinations, or unexplained physical issues)

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.