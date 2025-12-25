Cheat sheet for the perfect breakfast: AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist rates 10 popular foods for the first meal

Breakfast is known to be the most important meal of the day. Everyone has their own favourites when it comes to curating the meal. However, not all popular breakfast items are equally beneficial for our health. Granola is not as healthy a breakfast food as it appears to be, warns Dr Sethi. (Pexel)

Also Read | Florida gastroenterologist shares 5 cheat codes to stimulate bowel movement: Apples, pears, berries, and more

Taking to Instagram on 25 December, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, ranked some of the most common breakfast options across the globe based on how they impact “gut health, digestion, energy levels, and blood sugar.”

“Some (breakfast foods) keep your gut happy and energy stable, while others can silently trigger bloating, crashes, and cravings later in the day,” highlighted Dr Sethi in the caption.

1. Eggs

Rating - 10/10

Eggs provide the best quality protein, are highly bioavailable, and keep us full, shared the doctor.

2. Greek yoghurt

Rating - 9/10

Greek yoghurt has high protein content and is a rich source of gut-friendly probiotics. However, Dr Sethi advised opting for the unsweetened varieties.

3. Oatmeal

Rating - 8/10

Oatmeal provides slow carbs along with beta-glucan fibre for steady energy. However, we should choose steel-cut or rolled oats and avoid instant oats.

4. Avocado toast

Rating - 8/10

A great source of healthy fats and fibre that keeps us satiated.

5. Paneer / Cottage cheese

Rating - 8/10

Paneer, or cottage cheese, contains slow-digesting casein, which helps keep hunger away.

6. Tofu

Rating - 8/10

Excellent source of complete plant protein with metabolic benefits.

7. Smoothie

Rating - 7/10

According to Dr Sethi, smoothies are only good if balanced with vegetables, but are bad if fruit-heavy.

8. Peanut butter

Rating - 7/10

Peanut butter is a good source of filling fats and protein, but portion size matters when it comes to weighing benefits.

9. Idli / dosa

Rating - 6/10

Fermented but carb-heavy, it is important to always pair with protein to create a balanced meal.

10. Cereal / granola

Rating - 2/10

These are often ultra-processed with hidden sugars and seed oils.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.