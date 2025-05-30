Dehydrated during pregnancy? Doctor explains how it can affect you and the baby

As the scorching summer heat sets in, staying hydrated becomes more important than ever. While hydration is vital for overall well-being, it is especially crucial during pregnancy, when the body’s fluid needs are significantly higher to support both mother and baby. Also read | Summer pregnancy: Dos and don'ts expecting mothers must follow Can dehydration affect pregnancy?(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Shailly Sharma, senior consultant gynaecology and associate director at Cloudnine Hospital, Faridabad said, “Water plays a vital role in supporting the healthy development of the baby and maintaining the mother’s health. Dehydration, even in mild forms, can have noticeable and sometimes serious effects during pregnancy.”

How can dehydration affect pregnant women?

“During pregnancy, a woman’s body requires more fluids to support increased blood volume, amniotic fluid, and the growing baby’s needs. Dehydration occurs when the body loses more fluids than it takes in, and pregnant women are more susceptible due to nausea, vomiting (especially in the first trimester), and increased sweating, especially in hot weather or during physical activity,” the gynecologist explained.

Symptoms of dehydration in pregnant women:

Dr Shailly Sharma noted down the early warning signs of dehydration in pregnant women. "These symptoms not only make pregnancy more uncomfortable but can also increase risks for the mother's health," she added.

Headaches

Fatigue

Dizziness

Dry mouth

Constipation

Reduced urine output

Low blood pressure

Overheating

Urinary tract infections

Know the early symptoms of dehydration during pregnancy.(Shutterstock)

How dehydration can affect the foetus?

"Adequate hydration is essential for maintaining the right amount of amniotic fluid around the baby, which cushions and protects the fetus. Dehydration can lead to a reduced level of this fluid, which in turn may restrict fetal growth or affect the baby's movements. Chronic dehydration may also contribute to premature labor or low birth weight," the doctor highlighted.

Prevention tips for pregnant women in summer:

Aim to drink at least 8–10 glasses of water per day, and more in hot climates or after exercise.

Include fluids through fresh fruits, coconut water, or buttermilk in daily diet.

Avoid caffeinated drinks and high-sugar beverages, which can worsen dehydration.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.