Demystifying prostate health: Urologist lists 4 things men are doing wrong

Prostate health is a significant concern for men, yet many over the age of 50 continue to avoid discussing it or seeking medical help, often due to stigma or lack of awareness. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Tarun Rochlani, consultant urologist, andrologist and renal transplant surgeon, K J Somaiya Hospital and Research Centre said, "Most men believe that prostate issues occur only after the age of 60, but it is not the case. Men in their 40s, particularly those with a family history, must raise the issue. Awareness is the key." Prostate health is a serious concern in men.(Freepik)

Dr. Tarun Rochlani further noted down 4 things that men do wrong about prostate health and what they can do instead:

1. You think prostate problems only arise after 60 years old

One of the largest myths is that only older men have prostate problems. Therefore, men ignore symptoms such as needing to urinate a lot, a slow urine stream, or the inability to fully empty the bladder.

What to do instead: Begin paying attention in your 40s. If there's a family history of prostate cancer in you or you're in a high-risk group, you might have to start screening earlier.

2. You don't refer to urinary or sexual symptoms

Men will remain silent due to shame or fear of criticism. But by remaining silent, we might be left with late stages of serious disease such as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) or even cancer.

What to do instead: Shatter the taboo. Speak to a doctor, particularly if you experience any changes in your urinary or sexual health. Early detection is always better than regret.

Lifestyle patterns have a direct influence on your prostate health.(Unsplash)

3. You disregard the influence of your lifestyle on prostate health

Diet, exercise, and lifestyle issues such as smoking are crucial for prostate health. Red meat, processed foods, no exercise, and obesity are huge risk factors that are commonly overlooked.

What to do instead: Eat a high-antioxidant and high-omega-3 diet, do not smoke, and exercise regularly to keep your prostate safe in the long run.

4. You don't get screened early because you don't think you need it

Most men wait too long. Screening every so often is not paranoia, it's being proactive.

What to do instead: Men aged 50-69 should go for screening every 2 to 4 years, and earlier, if they are at risk. Discuss individualised screening with a urologist that involves a PSA test and digital rectal exam (DRE).

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.