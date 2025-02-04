Depressed brains can be improved with a natural component found in tomato: Study

Lifestyle choices play a major role in determining the risk factors of depression. From diet to workouts, everything adds up, even the minor details for the bigger picture of mental wellbeing. Brain's cell communication becomes slow in depressed people, lycopene targets and restores it.(Shutterstock)

A study published in Food Science & Nutrition provides a surprising revelation, uncovering a component in tomatoes that is very powerful. This also gives tomato the vivid red colour. The component is Lycopene.

Lycopene is an antioxidant that's naturally found in tomatoes, watermelon and other red-coloured fruits.

Lycopene's influence on the brain

This component from tomato- Lycopene, can enhance brain cell communication, alleviating depressive symptoms. It improves how brain cells communicate with each other.

The study experimented on male mice, showing it's still at a nascent stage but sets promising hope for future treatments. The mice which were used in the experiment had acute social stress with depressive symptoms. They were divided into two groups- with one receiving the Lycopene component.

The mice group which received Lycopene became more social, and interactive. The improvement in social behaviour is promising as depression generally lowers mood. These changes indicate that lycopene is a mood-enhancing compound.

How does lycopene work

The researchers found that the component Lycopene targets the synaptic plasticity. Basically, it allows the brain to modify and adjust the connection with the neurons. The researchers described it as a neural pathway. When one is depressed, this ability weakens. It also affects the hippocampus, the area in the brain associated with emotional processing and memory.

After the experiments on the mice, it was found that Lycopene improves synaptic plasticity and brain cell communication. It can also potentially reverse some of the negative effects of depression.

The study further unveiled how lycopene increased levels of Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor (BDNF), a protein vital for brain cell survival and communication.

Higher BDNF levels indicate that lycopene may help strengthen neural connections. The researchers drew parallels with fertilizer like how it helps plants grow stronger roots.

But this still requires further research as it was done on mice and the dosage has to be much higher in humans. Also, the Lycopene dose has to be much higher than one would normally have through diet.

A medium tomato has just 3-5 mg of lycopene, while the human equivalent dose in the study would require significantly higher amounts, around 110 mg per day for an average adult.

This is so much more than what one can get from consuming tomatoes alone.

Regardless of these limitations, the study sets hope for natural treatments for depression in the future.

