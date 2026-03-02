Did you know which foods affect brain clarity? Longevity doctor lists best and worst of them

While discussing healthy eating habits, one often focuses on losing weight, building muscles, and keeping the gut healthy. However, there is another vital part of the body that sometimes gets sidelined: the brain. A healthy diet loaded with natural, unprocessed foods is vital for brain health. (Unsplash )

As the control centre of the body, the brain needs sufficient energy to ensure all systems are functioning properly. As Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert with an MD from Cornell University and Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Longevity Health, widely known as Dr Vass, stated on Instagram on March 2, “Your brain runs on fuel, not just willpower.”

Sometimes, feeling distracted or slow may not be about stress, but about the food we eat, he shared before elaborating on the foods that help or hurt brain health.