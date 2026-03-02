Did you know which foods affect brain clarity? Longevity doctor lists best and worst of them
It is not just willpower that drives the brain, but also the nutrients that the organ receives from the daily diet, explains Dr Vass.
While discussing healthy eating habits, one often focuses on losing weight, building muscles, and keeping the gut healthy. However, there is another vital part of the body that sometimes gets sidelined: the brain.
As the control centre of the body, the brain needs sufficient energy to ensure all systems are functioning properly. As Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert with an MD from Cornell University and Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Longevity Health, widely known as Dr Vass, stated on Instagram on March 2, “Your brain runs on fuel, not just willpower.”
Sometimes, feeling distracted or slow may not be about stress, but about the food we eat, he shared before elaborating on the foods that help or hurt brain health.
Signs that the diet is hurting the brain
According to Dr Vass, the brain gives clear indications when the diet is not supporting its functioning and health. These include:
- Feeling foggy after eating meals
- Requiring caffeine to “clear” the head
- Walking into a room and forgetting why
- Experiencing a brain crash mid-afternoon
- Getting irritable or anxious when hungry
Best foods for brain clarity
While the brain functions on energy, which is glucose, there are some foods that are rich in nutrients beneficial for brain health and improved performance. Some of them are highlighted by Dr Vass as follows:
- Wild salmon: Rich in DHA, wild salmon supports memory and helps in neuron repair
- Blueberries: Known to reduce brain inflammation and improve recall
- Avocados: Rich in healthy fats for brain cell membrane integrity
- Eggs: Rich in choline, which helps improve focus and provides neurotransmitter support
- Olive oil: Antioxidant powerhouse that helps fight brain ageing
- Leafy greens: Rich in folate, magnesium, and brain-calming nutrients
Worst foods for brain clarity
According to Dr Vass, some foods actively harm brain health and are best taken in limited amounts or avoided altogether. Some of them are listed below.
- Refined sugar: Spikes insulin and crashes cognitive energy
- Seed oils (canola, soybean): Increase neuroinflammation
- Ultra-processed snacks: Disrupt blood sugar and neurotransmitters
- Artificial sweeteners: Alter the gut-brain axis and reduce focus
- Alcohol (even small amounts): Impairs short-term memory and affects REM sleep
How food affects brain health
Apart from providing energy, foods can affect brain health in positive or negative ways.
Foods that are considered good for brain health generally have the following effects:
- Boost neuroplasticity
- Improve blood flow to the brain
- Lower inflammation
- Stabilise neurotransmitters like dopamine and acetylcholine
- Protect against cognitive decline
Foods that are harmful for brain health are known to cause the following:
- Disrupt glucose regulation
- Trigger oxidative stress
- Impair memory and mental stamina
Dr Vass also shared a meal plan where he divided foods that are healthy for the brain into four meals throughout the day.
- Breakfast: Eggs, avocado and berries
- Lunch: Grass-fed beef or salmon, leafy greens and olive oil
- Snack: Walnuts and dark chocolate (at least 70%)
- Dinner: Roasted veggies and wild-caught fish or organic chicken
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
