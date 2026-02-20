Did you know why some people gain weight than others despite eating less? AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist explains

Taking to Instagram on February 20, Dr Saurabh Sethi, California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, explained the science behind this phenomenon.

An individual who is on the heavier side and wishes to cut may find himself unable to lose weight easily despite eating less. At the same time, the person on the slimmer end of the scale who is trying to bulk often discovers that no matter how much he eats, hardly anything gets added to their frame.

People who try to eat healthy, either to lose or gain weight, or stay in shape, often face unique challenges depending on what they are their goal is.

How BMR affects body weight According to Dr Sethi, the loss or gain of weight because of the diet is influenced by an individual’s basal metabolic rate, or BMR. He defined it as the energy that is utilised by the body simply to stay alive and perform basic metabolic functions such as breathing, thinking, digesting food, and pumping blood.

“Everyone's engine is different,” stated Dr Sethi. Some people are born with a faster BMR, which can be a result of genetics, thyroid function, hormones, or higher muscle mass. They burn more calories. Others who have a slower BMR burn fewer calories at rest.

When it comes to burning calories, muscles have a major role to play. Muscle tissues burn three to five times more calories than fat while the body is at rest. Therefore, more muscles result in higher burn round the clock. Muscles can be developed with regular exercise. People with more muscle can eat more without gaining weight.

“People with less muscle burn fewer calories at baseline,” pointed out Dr Sethi. “This happens after crash diets, long-term calorie restriction, or muscle loss with age.”

Apart from muscles, hormonal imbalances like insulin resistance make it easier to store fat and harder to burn it. This is common in individuals who have fatty liver, PCOS, prediabetes, and diabetes.

Differences between the two groups Dr Sethi highlighted the common differences between people who gain weight despite eating less and those who eat more yet stay lean.

People who gain weight "eating little" often have:

Slowed metabolism

Low muscle mass

Hormonal imbalance

High cortisol / hidden stress

Poor sleep

Post-diet metabolic adaptation Those who "eat anything" but stay lean usually have:

Higher metabolic rate

Better insulin sensitivity

More daily movement

More muscle mass “Small daily movement adds up more than people think,” shared the gastroenterologist. “The goal isn't to eat less, but to optimise how your body burns through more muscle, stable hormones, better sleep, and consistent movement.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.