Diwali 2024: Missing out on sleep? Follow these tips to balance fun and rest during festivals

Diwali 2024: Every time there’s a festival around the corner, we get overwhelmed with the feeling of making the best out of it. Even if that means cutting down on our rest and sleep routine, and meeting as many people we can, and staying awake throughout to make new memories. However, this can make our health take a hit. Jeopardising our sleep routine during the festivities can turn out to have unhealthy effects on the body. Balancing fun with adequate rest is essential during the festivals.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sheetal Goyal, Neurologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said, “Maintaining a good sleep routine during the festive season can be challenging, but it's important for staying energized. One way to balance celebration and rest is by keeping a flexible bedtime. Even if you stay up late, try to wake up at the same time every day to keep your body in sync.”

Watch your alcohol and caffeine intake:

Managing your intake of alcohol and caffeine is also essential. Both can affect sleep quality, so it's best to enjoy them in moderation and avoid having them too close to bedtime. Opting for water or herbal teas instead can help you wind down, and pairing this with a calming pre-sleep routine, like reading or stretching, can make a big difference. Limiting screen time before bed is also essential, as the blue light from devices can disrupt your sleep.

Take a power nap:

If you expect a late night, consider taking a short nap earlier in the day to recharge without affecting your sleep schedule too much. Also, be mindful of what you eat before bed. Avoid heavy, rich meals that can cause discomfort and opt for lighter snacks if you're hungry late at night.

Engage in a physical activity:

Physical activity can improve sleep quality, so try to stay active during the day. Light exercise like walking or yoga can help, but avoid intense workouts close to bedtime. Create a sleep-friendly environment by keeping your room cool, dark, and quiet. If noise from festivities is an issue, using earplugs or a white noise machine can help.

Practice relaxation techniques:

Stress during the holidays can also interfere with sleep, so practising relaxation techniques like deep breathing or meditation can help you unwind. Stick to your morning routine as much as possible, even if your sleep pattern changes slightly, to keep your internal clock on track.

Set boundaries:

It's okay to set boundaries. If you're feeling tired, it's fine to skip late-night events and prioritise your health. Balancing fun with adequate rest is essential to fully enjoying the festive season without getting burnt out.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.