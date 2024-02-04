The way we perceive a conversation depends on our level of connection and intimacy with the person on the other end. However, we should be careful not to let everything get into our mind as that can make things very negative for us. "There are people with whom we get along quite well and those who may be harder to connect and communicate with. Overall, our level of emotional maturity, self-confidence and self-esteem determines how we may or may not take things personally. When we take things personally, we are giving certain individuals more power over us than they deserve or should ever be allowed to have. Instead of just reacting when someone pushes your buttons, these are some things to consider when you find yourself emotionally reacting and taking things personal," wrote Therapist Ketam Hamdan. Do you take things personally a lot? Here are 7 tips to help you through it(Unsplash)

ASLO READ: Reminders for people who take things personally: Therapist shares tips

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Here are a few tips to help us not take things personally all the time:

Pause and reflect: Instead of getting triggered, we should take a pause and reflect on why the conversation is triggering for us, and why it hurts us.

Assume positive content: instead of taking things in a negative way, we should assume that there is some positive content in it – this will help us to look at the brighter side.

Recognise triggers: We should have awareness about our own triggers and know how to recognise them. This will help us to effectively address the triggers in a healthy way.

Practice empathy: Instead of reacting, we should try to handle the situation with compassion and empathy for the other person. This will enable us to become kinder.

Maintain boundaries: While we should ensure to be kind and compassionate, we should also be strict about the boundaries we have. We should communicate the boundaries and the significance of them to peopke who surround us.

Challenge assumptions: Not everything we think is true. We should challenge the thoughts and assumptions we have and try to find the truth in it.

Develop a growth mindset: Instead of getting triggered by a conversation, we should try to know what it is teaching us and what we can learn from it. When we develop a growth mindset, every situation can be an opportunity to become better versions of ourselves.