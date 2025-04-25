Doctor shares 3 powerful herbs to add to your diet to ease digestive problems

Gut health is one of the vital systems in your body that you cannot afford to ignore. It is closely tied to other systems, like supporting immunity and mental wellbeing. What you eat is very important to supercharge your gut and enhance your digestive system. Herbs, in particular, have been celebrated for their healing qualities and their role in supporting digestive health. Doctor shares 3 herbs and how he supercharges his meals with these herbs.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Your favourite drink may be ruining your gut health: 4 everyday beverages you need to be careful with

Gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi, who regularly shares tips on improving gut health, revealed three herbs he personally uses, and the best meals of the day to include them in.

Turmeric

Turmeric closes inflammatory pathways.(Shutterstock)

Turmeric is found in almost every household. On a daily basis, it's added to curries. Turmeric holds the secret to fighting inflammation. It is a powerhouse when it comes to helping your gut health.

Dr Sethi said, “Now I like to consume turmeric in my omelette because curcumin, which is the active ingredient in turmeric, helps reduce gut inflammation by blocking key inflammatory pathways.”

Moringa

Moringa balances gut bacteria.(Shutterstock)

Moringa is the green boost you didn’t know your gut health needed. Not only does it treat inflammation, but it also helps balance the gut microbiome.

Dr Sethi explained," I like to consume moringa in my evening green smoothie. Moringa is rich in polyphenols, flavonoids and isothiocyanate, which are powerful compounds that reduce gut inflammation, support liver health, and even act as natural antimicrobials to rebalance gut bacteria."

Fennel seeds

Fennel seeds are the go-to for digestive issues after meals. (Shutterstock)

If you're in the habit of chewing some fennel seeds after meals, you're not wrong; the gastroenterologist recommends it too. These small seeds are big when it comes to benefits, as they soothe the post-meal discomfort.

Dr Sethi added,“I like to chew a teaspoon of fennel seeds after my dinner.”

ALSO READ: Doctors share how to improve gut health and lose weight naturally by adding prebiotics and probiotics to your diet

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.