Doctor shares 5 smart biohacks for healthier and happier gut this summer

Whether this year's summer is scorching, dry or sickly humid in your area, your gut is certain to get upset by these extreme conditions. These conditions put strain on your digestion, making your favourite foods become your unexpected foes. The immediate response is to avoid everything to prevent daily gut nuisances like acidity, bloating and general abdominal discomfort. But the hack in overcoming the summer distress is rooted in gut-friendly biohacks that can soothe your digestive system. Get rid of daily gut problems in the summer by including smart biohacks in your lifestyle.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sajeev Nair, Biohacker and Founder of Vieroots Wellness Solutions, shared important biohacks that help you stay on top of gut health this summer.

He listed out some of the common gut problems faced in summer and added, "Summer heat can wreak havoc on your digestive system, triggering bloating, acidity, and sluggish metabolism. But with the right biohacks, you can keep your gut cool, clean, and thriving. "

Dr Sanjeev Nair shared these 5 gut-friendly biohacks:

1. Hydrate intelligently with electrolytes

Salt water increases the electrolyte content of the water.(Shutterstock)

Don’t just drink water, replenish with smart hydration. Add a pinch of pink salt, lemon, or coconut water to restore essential minerals lost through sweat. This supports smooth digestion and prevents electrolyte imbalance, which can impair gut motility.

2. Fast smart, not hard

Intermittent fasting gives your gut the deserving rest.(istockphoto)

Intermittent fasting gives your gut a much-needed break. A 14:10 or 16:8 window during summer helps reduce inflammation, promote gut rest, and support microbial diversity. It’s a reset button for your digestion.

3. Feed your microbiome with pre and probiotics

Yoghurt enriches your gut microbiome.(Freepik)

Include fermented foods like curd, kanji, or kefir, and fibre-rich foods like banana, oats, and flaxseeds. These nourish your beneficial gut bacteria, improve bowel regularity, and build immune resilience from the inside out.

4. Cool gut with functional herbs

Add herbs like mint to your summer dish for a touch of freshness.(Shutterstock)

Use cooling, gut-friendly herbs like mint, fennel, coriander, and aloe vera in your meals or drinks. They soothe the digestive tract, reduce bloating, and balance pitta (heat) in the body, essential during Indian summers.

5. Use targeted supplementation for gut optimisation

Biohackers know that not all guts are created equal. Supplements with digestive enzymes, prebiotics, and heat-stable probiotics can provide targeted support.

