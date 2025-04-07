World Health Day 2025: Regularly suffer from bloating and acidity? Consider these 4 teas for natural relief

World Health Day 2025: Digestive issues are among the most common concerns people face today. Whether it’s the uncomfortable bloating after a very heavy meal, a burning sensation in the chest, better known as heartburn, or a general gassy feeling. Gut problems are increasingly common these days, making them a prime health concern. Herbal and ayurvedic teas are natural ways to treat gut problems. (Shutterstock)

Dr Swathi Ramamurthy, Head, R&D at Purely Yours, shared 4 herbal and Ayurvedic teas that will help ease the common digestive issues you face every day. Tea can be your go-to home remedy to treat common problems like bloating.

Here's the list of herbal teas she shared and when to consume them.

1.Musta (nutgrass) tea

Musta, also commonly called nutgrass, is known for its potent digestive benefits.

Its natural carminative properties help reduce bloating and eliminate excess gas, promoting digestive comfort. Research suggests that Musta also has anti-inflammatory effects, which may help alleviate gut inflammation and symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

It enhances digestion by stimulating the secretion of digestive enzymes, aiding in the efficient breakdown of food.

Its astringent properties make it effective in managing diarrhea and dysentery.

When to consume:

Drinking Musta tea after meals is the best; this timing facilitates digestion and lessens any pain that may arise after eating, such as gas or bloating.

2.Amla (Indian gooseberry) tea

Amla or Indian Gooseberry tea is a powerhouse of digestive benefits, making it an excellent choice for gut health.(Shutterstock)

Rich in prebiotic fiber, amla supports the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, enhancing overall gut microbiota balance.

Studies suggest that amla also plays a protective role in gastric health by shielding the stomach lining from acid damage, reducing the risk of ulcers.

Its high fiber content aids digestion and helps regulate bowel movements, preventing constipation and promoting smooth digestion.

Amla acts as a natural liver detoxifier, improving liver function and assisting in the elimination of toxins from the digestive system.

When to consume:

Although amla tea can be drunk at any time of day, it is better to drink it after meals or in the morning on an empty stomach for the best results. Drinking amla tea in the morning supports liver detoxification, aids in flushing out toxins, and prepares the digestive system for the day.

3.Ginger tea

Ginger tea is a time-tested remedy known for its powerful digestive benefits.(Shutterstock)

It works by stimulating digestive enzymes and enhancing gastric motility, ensuring that food moves smoothly through the digestive tract. This helps prevent indigestion, bloating, and discomfort after meals.

Clinical studies confirm that ginger is highly effective in reducing nausea, making it particularly beneficial for individuals with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or motion sickness. Its carminative properties also help expel excess gas, alleviating bloating and digestive distress.

Ginger’s gastroprotective properties make it an excellent natural remedy for acid reflux and ulcers. It helps maintain a healthy balance of stomach acid and protects the stomach lining from irritation, reducing the risk of acid reflux and ulcer formation.

Ginger has strong anti-inflammatory effects. It helps reduce inflammation in the digestive tract, making it useful for managing conditions such as gastritis and colitis.

When to consume:

Ginger tea can be enjoyed at any time of day, but it helps with digestion and is especially helpful after meals. To see how your body reacts, it's better to start with a tiny dose.

4.Licorice tea

Licorice root is a soothing herb that is widely used for digestive health.(Shutterstock)

Especially beneficial for acidity, heartburn, or a sensitive stomach. It works by creating a barrier that shields the stomach lining from acid damage and may even help avoid ulcers.

Neutralises excess stomach acid and relieves acid reflux by acting as a natural antacid.

It aids in liver detoxification and improves digestion in general when taken with amla.

Studies indicate that it stimulates mucus production in the digestive tract, which helps repair and strengthen the gut lining. This makes it beneficial for individuals dealing with conditions like gastritis, leaky gut, or other inflammatory digestive issues.

When to consume:

Drinking liquorice tea 20 to 30 minutes after meals will help calm your stomach and ease heartburn or acid reflux symptoms. It's advisable to drink it in moderation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

