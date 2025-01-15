Drink three cups of green tea every day to prevent the risk of these brain diseases: Study

As one ages, brain health starts to deteriorate, leading to Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia and other neurodegenerative conditions. So there’s always a lookout for food and beverages that may reduce the risk of cognitive decline. Green tea as per a study published in npj Science of Food, offers protective measures against brain health decline. Let’s see what the study’s findings have to say about this popular drink’s benefits. Green tea is prepared from the unoxidized leaves of the camellia sinensis bush.(Shutterstock)

Green tea's effect on brain's health

Green tea is already well-recognised as a potent beverage for those who seek to lose weight. Green tea supports weight loss. But this study, further adds to green tea's many benefits, this time for brain health.

Drinking tea helps with brain health, lowering cerebral white matter lesions. Brain as one gets older, can develop problems like white matter lesions. White matter lesions suggest small vessel diseases, which are connected with cognitive decline, vascular dementia, and Alzheimer's disease. According to the American Brain Foundation, Small vessel diseases are caused by the narrowing of arteries in the brain due to inflammation or buildup of misfolded proteins. The size of the hippocampus was also studied. It is the brain region associated with memory.

How much to drink

The study findings highlighted that those people who drank green tea had fewer white matter lesions. The researchers also specially named the amount of green tea to have after analysing the results.

In the study, participants who drank 600 ml of green tea a day had 3% less brain damage (white matter lesions) compared to those who drank 200 ml or less. So drinking almost about 3 cups or more of green tea daily would be beneficial. The study further explained that green tea contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, especially a compound called epigallocatechin gallate, which may help reduce vascular damage in the brain.

However, it was noteworthy as the study also tested with coffee. It didn't affect the white lesions significantly as green tea did. It's another reason to switch to healthy green tea from coffee.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

