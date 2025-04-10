Eating mint for more iron? Expert reveals how to consume the cooling herb right

Mint is not solely a cooling agent for beverages and summertime delicacies. It adds more to your diet than just being a garnish. The summer's beloved herb has a rich nutritional profile that makes it a robust addition to the Indian diet. Nutritionist Kyati emphasises the rise of iron deficiency and suggests incorporating mint into meals to boost iron intake.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Get ready for summer: 10 foods and drinks to keep you cool, support digestion

Nutritionist Khyati Rupani took to Instagram on the Fat Kid Podcast to reveal this secret ingredient behind her glowing hair and skin. On The Fat Kid Podcast, she recounted the many ways one can eat mint.

Primarily, only superseeds take the spotlight, but the nutritionist showed how mint is an underrated herb. Furthermore, she also highlighted how this versatile herb isn’t just a kitchen staple but a natural remedy packed with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

Here are some tips Kyati shared:

Iron improvements

The nutritionist pointed out the alarming rise in cases of iron deficiency and emphasised that mint can be one way to improve this disparity. However, it cannot be the primary source of you iron intake.

ALSO READ: 5 signs of iron deficiency in your skin, hair and nails

Increase intake in simple ways

Since mint contains iron and other nutrients, adding it to simple everyday meals can help boost overall iron intake. She urged people to incorporate it into their diets through dishes, chutneys, or infused drinks. Kyati also suggested adding mint to party menus in simple ways, such as in mojitos or refreshing mocktails.

But this isn't where mint’s versatility ends. Nutritionist Kyati revealed that even at her own home, she incorporates mint into everyday meals by adding it to parathas and sabzi.

So next time, instead of mayo sauce for your snacks, consider mint sauce. Skip coriander for mints this summer season.

ALSO READ:Mint to coriander; 7 summer-friendly herbs to keep your body cool

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.