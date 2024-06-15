The Eid-ul-Adha festive period is typically filled with happiness, laughter and an array of tempting meat delicacies yet, overindulging in rich foods and extravagant celebrations can often leave us feeling sluggish and overwhelmed. To initiate a healthier lifestyle after the festivities, it is beneficial to embrace some fitness strategies for effectively detoxifying and revitalising both your body and mind. Eid ul Adha 2024 post-festivity detox: Cleansing your body and mind after Bakrid (Photo by Fitwirr)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Subrata Das, HOD - Internal Medicine and Diabetology at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, suggested -

1. Start your day with a revitalizing drink that not only energises but also detoxifies your body. Opt for chia seed water, warm water with flaxseed, or honey-infused water, each packed with nutrients to kickstart your morning routine.

2. After celebrating, take a break from caffeine by swapping your morning coffee for herbal teas or warm lemon water to aid detoxification and refresh your body.

3. Incorporate a vibrant variety of raw vegetables into every meal to enhance your fiber intake and support digestive health with their rich enzymes and nutrients.

4. After the festive feast, prioritise simple, homemade meals. This way, you can manage ingredients and portion sizes while steering clear of excessive salt, sugar and unhealthy fats often present in restaurant dishes or processed foods.

5. Exercise, whether it is walking, Yoga, or intense workouts, helps eliminate toxins through sweat and improves overall well-being.

6. Choose mocktails or herbal teas at social events.

7. Maintaining hydration is essential for eliminating toxins. Stay hydrated by drinking ample water daily and incorporate detoxifying beverages such as herbal teas, infused water or coconut water into your routine.

All of these practices compliment a healthy sleep routine effectively. Also, patients with diabetes are advised to review their medications and adjust them as necessary.