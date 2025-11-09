Endocrinologist shares 3 things she never lets her kids do and why you shouldn't either: 'I never let them chew…'

Childhood is the developmental years of young kids. The habits in childhood act as building blocks, setting up the foundation for physical, emotional, and hormonal health later in life. Hormones have a critical role in sustaining overall health, making it crucial to pay attention to habits which may disrupt the hormones. Protect young kids from metabolic imbalances by preventing certain everyday habits.(Picture credit: Freepik)

New Jersey-based endocrinologist Dr Alessia Roehnelt shared on November 9, via an Instagram post, about three things she never lets her kids do - simple daily habits that make a major difference in protecting their hormonal and metabolic health.

Here are the three things the endocrinologist doesn't allow her kids to do, which you can also follow to keep your kids' hormonal health safe.

1. No iPads on laps

Young children are being given devices at an increasingly early age. They stay glued to the screens for hours. While parents exercise caution regarding screen time, what about the placement of the devices?

Dr Alessia Roehnelt revealed she does not allow her kids to put their iPads on their laps. “These devices emit a low level of radiation, and while research is still going on, I am not going to take any chances when it comes to my kids' hormonal or reproductive health,” she elaborated.

This aspect is often overlooked, as most attention is given to screen time. The placement of devices is equally important. Keeping tablets at a safe distance away or placing them on stands helps keep them safe.

2. No devices nearby when sleeping

The second habit that Dr Roehnelt warned about is the proximity of devices during sleep. Often, children fall asleep while watching videos on tablets, but this can adversely impact their sleep quality.

“I never let them sleep with electronic devices nearby. EMF and blue light can actually interrupt melatonin production and lead to poor quality sleep," she explained.

Since good sleep is essential for growing children, she makes sure her kids turn off all electronic devices and keep them out of the bedroom at night. This helps them get good quality sleep and wake up feeling more refreshed and well-rested, rather than groggy.

3. Avoid chewing gum

Lastly, the endocrinologist shed light on a common habit many kids have: chewing gum. It causes long-term disruptions to metabolic health.

“I never let them chew gum. Gum can contain a lot of artificial sweeteners, and these artificial sweeteners can not only affect our gut microbiome but also affect metabolism in the long run. These small but important habits help to protect your hormonal health,” she cautioned.

Based on Dr Roehnelt's recommendation, it is essential to remember that even the smallest, sometimes overlooked habit can affect a child's long-term health, particularly during the formative years that shape their wellbeing. Whether it is rectifying how children watch devices or avoiding sugar-rich gums, they all promote healthy hormonal balance, better metabolism, and improved sleep. They are all foundations for lifelong wellness.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.