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Festive hair prep: 5 products to add to your routine before the celebrations begin
Get your hair holiday-ready with these five essential products for cleansing, nourishing, and styling, ensuring you shine during the festive celebrations.
Our Picks
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Forest Essentials Ayurvedic Shampoo Bhringraj & Shikakai | Natural Remedy for Hair Fall, Hair Thinning & Dandruff | Sulphate FreeView Details
₹1,595
Traya Nourish Hair Oil | Supports Hair Growth and Improves Hair Health | Consists of Rosemary Oil, Bhingraj, Castor Oil,Olive Oil, and Argan Oil | Traya Hair Oil for Nourishment & Conditioning of Dry and Frizzy Hair | 100 mlView Details
₹426
Pilgrim Patua & Keratin Hair Serum for Dry & Frizzy hair - 100 ml| Paraben free | Suitable for Women & Men | Hair Smoothening & healthy scalpView Details
Mamaearth Onion Scalp Serum With Onion Oil and Niacinamide | For Healthy Hair Growth | 50mlView Details
₹419
BRINGARAS REGENERATING HAIR MASK 50 ML | For Balanced Scalp & Shiny HairView Details
₹1,525
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.