Fitness coach says ‘20-minute walk after strength training burns belly fat faster’: Here's what you need to do

Fitness coach and health influencer Sapna Gomla often shares fitness tips and her insights on the right workout to do to lose weight on Instagram. In an Instagram post shared on July 16, the influencer shared a walking hack that can help you burn belly fat faster. According to the fitness coach, a 20-minute walk after your workout burns belly fat faster than hours of cardio. (Freepik)

Sharing the routine, the fitness coach wrote, “I prioritise this after strength training while being in a healthy calorie deficit, and the results came fast!! If you’re committed to your fitness but struggling to get results, you’re not alone.” Let's find out what you need to do during the walking routine to burn belly fat:

Burn belly fat faster with this walking hack

Per the fitness coach's post, all you need is a treadmill to include this walking hack in your workout routine. “I wish my followers knew that a 20-minute walk at 5.0 speed and 12 incline after your workout burns belly fat faster than hours of cardio,” she revealed.

Here's what you need to do:

Once you are done with your strength training workout of the day, hop on the treadmill at your gym for a 20-minute walking routine. For the settings, switch the inline top 12 and the speed to 5.0. She claimed that it will help one burn belly fat faster than hours of cardio.

Why is incline walking better than hours of cardio?

According to Harvard Health, an incline setting generates more muscle activity than walking on a flat surface since you work against gravity. It also adds resistance that can help build muscles in the lower body.

Meanwhile, a 2013 study measured the effects of incline walking and running compared to running on a flat surface. This study found that a 2 percent or 7 percent gradient led to an increased heart rate by almost 10 percent. This higher heart rate, combined with the demand for oxygen, means an increased calorie burn as compared to walking on flat ground.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.